Yuma Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include readjustment counseling to address needs such as depression, Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), anxiety, grief/loss, anger management and the psychological effects of Military Sexual Trauma (MST). We can also connect you with additional support at the VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Yuma Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you do not have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
Parking at the Yuma Vet Center is plentiful for your visit. Park anywhere in front of the Vet Center. When you enter the building, the Vet Center door will be on your right.
First time visitor? Call us during office hours and let's discuss how we can assist you. Call 928-271-8700 to schedule an appointment to get counseling services started.
We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first counseling appointment with the Vet Center. On your first visit you can expect:
- You will receive and be required to complete an intake packet which includes Vet Center Confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate.
- You will be requested to provide or obtain proof of your military experience
- Follow-up appointments will be scheduled as appropriate
Bus: The closest bus stops are within walking distance to the Yuma Vet Center at Panda Express and Target, in the Yuma Palms Mall. Visit Yuma County Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority(YCIPTA) for more information.
In the spotlight at Yuma Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Changing Times Group
We understand recent events in Afghanistan can trigger a variety of emotions for Veterans and service members based on their unique experiences. Contact us to join others in processing these emotions in a supportive setting.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Yuma Vet Center counselors implement the following clinical therapeutic modalities:
- Functional Family Therapy
- Parenting STAIR (Skills Training for Affective and Interpersonal Regulation)
- Integrative Behavioral Couples Therapy
- Family Systems
- Strategic Family Therapy
- Gottman Method
In addition, counselors may provide education to family members regarding the veteran's military related problems and/or post military readjustment.
The Yuma Vet Center has a designated counselor who achieved their Master of Social Work with a specialization in working with Hispanic children and families.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
The Yuma Vet Center can offer counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
- Contact information to the Veterans Benefits Administration regarding possible burial and survival benefits
- Community resources that may assist with financial struggles
If you or a loved one are in—or may be in—a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
The Yuma Vet Center has counselors trained to provide evidence-based support for those who are experiencing or have experienced abusive or violent relationships.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the Yuma Vet Center, we offer individual, family, marriage and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
Care at our center includes:
- One-on-one counseling sessions targeted at your individual needs
- Family and marriage counseling to address the client's military related problems and post military adjustment
- Group counseling opportunities:
- Vietnam Combat Veteran
- OEF/OIF
- Changing Times (US withdrawal from Afghanistan)
- Happy Feet (guided meditation walking)
Therapeutic modalities utilized include:
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Counseling services include:
- Anger management
- Stress management
- Emotional regulation
Counselors implement the following evidence-based practices:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
The Yuma Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
At the Yuma Vet Center, our counselors have extensive experience and training to address the needs of female Veterans transitioning to civilian life.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
The Yuma Vet Center will actviely coordinate referrals for substance abuse counseling to both VA and community organizations.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
At the Yuma Vet Center, we can connect you with the VA HUD-VASH program, National Community Health Partners (NCHP) Housing for Heroes, Right Turn for Yuma Veterans transitional housing or other community resources.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
If a situation exceeds a person’s coping skills, they are in crisis. Crisis services are available to any person in the community, no matter their insurance status. The goal of crisis intervention services is to take care of the immediate crisis. If you live in La Paz or Yuma Counties , you can access crisis services by calling Southern Arizona Crisis Line at 1-866-495-6735.
Crisis Mobile Teams may travel to the place where a person is in crisis to:
- Support the person
- Address the crisis
- Look at treatment needs and
- Give access to follow-up services
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
The Yuma Vet Center can help you know where to go and how to register for:
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.