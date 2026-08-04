Health services
VA Alaska Healthcare System offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans throughout Alaska. Click on a service below for more details like which clinic or medical center offers that service.
In the spotlight
Mental health at VA Alaska health care
Learn about our leading clinical mental health work
Veteran care coordinator
VA Alaska health care provides compassionate care for Veterans
The Mission Act
Find out how to get community care as a VA Alaska health care patient
Primary care
Select a topic to learn more.
Advice nurse
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
Talk with an advice nurse if you have questions about your care or for help in deciding whether you need an urgent or routine appointment.
Pharmacy
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
Primary Care and Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT)
Your primary care health care team includes physicians, physician's assistants, nurse practitioners, nurses, social workers, pharmacists, and administrative staff. Your team will partner with you on all aspects of your health with a focus on prevention and health promotion. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Minor Procedure Clinic (injections and dermatology)
- Comprehensive Women's Healthcare
- Diabetes Management
- Liver Disease Management
- Telehealth
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women's health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
Mental health care
Select a topic to learn more.
Addiction and substance use care
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Learn more and connect with a care coordinator
VHA Vocational Rehabilitation Service (VHA VR) | VA Alaska Health Care | Veterans Affairs
Military sexual trauma care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
- Walk-in care
Contact an Alaska VA MST coordinator to learn more about MST-related care and services.
MST Coordinator: Amy Hufstedler, PhD; 907-257-4854 Option 1.
Psychiatry
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
Psychology
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
PTSD care
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Suicide prevention
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
Specialty care
Select a topic to learn more.
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Chiropractic
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
Chiropractors work closely with your health care team to diagnose and manage muscle and joint conditions, including problems in the back, neck and other areas.
COVID-19 vaccines
Common conditions: coronavirus, COVID-19
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
- COVID-19 vaccines for eligible Veterans and staff
Dental/oral surgery
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
Dental Clinic
Dermatology
Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
Care we provide at the Alaska VA Healthcare System
We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:
- Referrals for complex conditions
- Teledermatology ( a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions
Diabetes care
Common conditions: Diabetes type 1, Diabetes type 2
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
Care we provide at the Alaska VA Healthcare System
We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes, like:
- Self-management, education, and support classes
- Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training
- Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, nutrition advice, and cooking classes.
Laboratory and pathology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
MOVE! weight management
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
Care we provide at the Alaska VA Healthcare System
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help yo live a longer, healthier life. The Program's comprehensive approach focuses on healthy eating, staying physically active, and strategies to make and maintain these healthy lifestyle habits. The MOVE! program offers:
- Group classes, where you will learn and discuss in a positive, supportive environment
- An evidence-based curriculum based on sound science
- Behavioral change strategies that focus on your long-term health and well-being
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
If you're living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Pain relief and joint mobilization
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
- Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
- Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction)
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)
Radiology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- Mammography (mammograms)
- Computer tomography (CT)
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
Smoking and tobacco cessation
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor.
These include:
- FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke
- Counseling in person or by phone
- Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies
- Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free
Toxic exposure screening
Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment or sooner by contacting a toxic exposure screening navigator. All enrolled Veterans should receive the screening at least once every five years.
Social programs and services
Select a topic to learn more.
Caregiver support
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran you can get support by contacting the Caregiver Support Team (CST). You may be eligible for additional services such as a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
Homeless Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
Minority Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
If you're a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans' needs
- Meet minority Veterans' needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
Patient advocates
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Returning service member care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
We can help you readjust to civilian life if you're returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Social work
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
My HealtheVet coordinator
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
Learn more and register for My HealtheVet
Telehealth
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
Telehealth uses secure digital technology to bring care closer to the Veteran, who from the comfort of their local CBOC, home, or place of choice, can connect with providers across Alaska and even the country. We offer care through video conferencing, remote home monitoring, store-and-forward technology, and Veteran-owned devices. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Primary Care
- Mental Health
- Dermatology
- Nutrition
- Pain Management
- Diabetic Retinal Screening
Whole health
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
Whole Health is an approach to healthcare that empowers and equips people to take charge of their health and well-being and to live their life to the fullest.
This site provides information, tools and resources to help establish an effective Whole Health System.
The Alaska VA Healthcare System's Healthy Living Team supports Whole Health; offering preventive services by providing educational resources and coordination with multiple clinical teams to improve our Veterans' health goals.
Veterans Wellness Offerings | VA Alaska Health Care | Veterans Affairs