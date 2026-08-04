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Health services

VA Alaska Healthcare System offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans throughout Alaska. Click on a service below for more details like which clinic or medical center offers that service.

Primary care

Select a topic to learn more.

Advice nurse

Talk with an advice nurse if you have questions about your care or for help in deciding whether you need an urgent or routine appointment.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

Talk with an advice nurse if you have questions about your care or for help in deciding whether you need an urgent or routine appointment.

 

Pharmacy

Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:

 

  • Pick up new prescriptions in person
  • Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
  • Safely dispose of medicines

Learn more about our pharmacy

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

Primary Care and Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT)
Your primary care health care team includes physicians, physician's assistants, nurse practitioners, nurses, social workers, pharmacists, and administrative staff. Your team will partner with you on all aspects of your health with a focus on prevention and health promotion. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

 

  • Minor Procedure Clinic (injections and dermatology)
  • Comprehensive Women's Healthcare
  • Diabetes Management
  • Liver Disease Management
  • Telehealth

Women Veteran care

Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram

We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women's health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:

 

  • Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services
  • Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
  • Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Mental health care

Select a topic to learn more.

Addiction and substance use care

We can help you overcome substance use problems from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We match our services—like counseling, group therapy or medication—to your specific needs.

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

Mental health care

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD

If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:

 

  • Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
  • Marriage and relationship problems
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

VHA Vocational Rehabilitation Service (VHA VR) | VA Alaska Health Care | Veterans Affairs

 

Military sexual trauma care

Military sexual trauma can happen to anyone. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service—no matter when you served—we provide counseling and treatment.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:

  • Counseling
  • Psychiatric care
  • Walk-in care

Contact an Alaska VA MST coordinator to learn more about MST-related care and services.

MST Coordinator:  Amy Hufstedler, PhD;  907-257-4854 Option 1.

Psychiatry

If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments  and medications when needed.

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

Psychology

If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.

PTSD care

If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.

Suicide prevention

Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:

 

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Specialty care

Select a topic to learn more.

Audiology

Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions

We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:

 

  • Hearing and balance evaluations
  • Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
  • Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
  • Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
  • Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)

Learn more about VA hearing aids

Chiropractic

Chiropractors work closely with your health care team to diagnose and manage muscle and joint conditions, including problems in the back, neck and other areas.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

Chiropractors work closely with your health care team to diagnose and manage muscle and joint conditions, including problems in the back, neck and other areas.

COVID-19 vaccines

Common conditions: coronavirus, COVID-19

We offer COVID-19 vaccines to all Veterans enrolled in VA health care. This includes Veterans who live or travel outside of the U.S. and are eligible for the VA Foreign Medical Program.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

  • COVID-19 vaccines for eligible Veterans and staff

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines at VA

Dental/oral surgery

Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures

If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

Dental Clinic

Dermatology

Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers

Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education.

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

Care we provide at the Alaska VA Healthcare System

We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:

  • Referrals for complex conditions
  • Teledermatology ( a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions

Diabetes care

Common conditions: Diabetes type 1, Diabetes type 2

We offer treatment for type 1 and 2 diabetes. We work with you, your family and caregivers to help you live a healthier life through treatment, monitoring, diet and education.

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

Care we provide at the Alaska VA Healthcare System

We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes, like:

  • Self-management, education, and support classes
  • Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training
  • Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, nutrition advice, and cooking classes.

 

 

Laboratory and pathology

We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:

  • Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
  • Testing for infectious diseases
  • Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
  • Autopsy services

MOVE! weight management

Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure

We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

Care we provide at the Alaska VA Healthcare System

MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help yo live a longer, healthier life. The Program's comprehensive approach focuses on healthy eating, staying physically active, and strategies to make and maintain these healthy lifestyle habits. The MOVE! program offers:

  • Group classes, where you will learn and discuss in a positive, supportive environment
  • An evidence-based curriculum based on sound science
  • Behavioral change strategies that focus on your long-term health and well-being

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

If you're living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:

  • Pain relief and joint mobilization
  • Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
  • Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
  • Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
  • Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain
  • Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions

Podiatry

Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions

Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:

 

  • Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
  • Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
  • Injections to reduce pain and swelling
  • Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction)
  • Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
  • Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)

Radiology

We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays and other imaging technologies.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:

  • X-ray
  • Ultrasound
  • Mammography (mammograms)
  • Computer tomography (CT)
  • Positron emission tomography (PET)
  • Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Smoking and tobacco cessation

If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor.

These include:

  • FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke
  • Counseling in person or by phone
  • Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies
  • Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free

 

Toxic exposure screening

Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure

We provide a quick screening to identify toxins you may have come in contact with during your military service. The screening takes 5 to 10 minutes. During the screening, we’ll ask you questions and document your responses in your medical record. Your answers will inform your VA health care team of any possible exposures. We’ll also connect you to more resources if you have any concerns.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment or sooner by contacting a toxic exposure screening navigator. All enrolled Veterans should receive the screening at least once every five years.

Social programs and services

Select a topic to learn more.

Caregiver support

If you are caring for a Veteran with serious illness or disabilities, we can help you support them—and take care of yourself. You may qualify for services like training, counseling or respite care when you need a break.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

If you are a caregiver for a Veteran you can get support by contacting the Caregiver Support Team (CST). You may be eligible for additional services such as a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered.  For all caregivers we can:

  • Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
  • Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
  • Match you with services and benefits
  • Connect you with local resources and programs
  • Listen to you when you struggle

Learn more and connect with a support coordinator

Homeless Veteran care

If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:

 

  • Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
  • Job training, life skills development, and education
  • Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
  • Financial support to prevent homelessness
  • Addiction and depression treatment
  • Health and dental care

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Minority Veteran care

We offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

If you're a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:

 

  • Help the medical center address minority Veterans' needs
  • Meet minority Veterans' needs in the local community
  • Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
  • Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Patient advocates

VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:

 

  • Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
  • Advocate for patient and family rights
  • Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
  • Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)

Learn more and connect with a patient advocate

Returning service member care

If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

We can help you readjust to civilian life if you're returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.

 

  • Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
  • Counseling and rehabilitation
  • Mental and behavioral health services
  • Family benefits counseling and assistance
  • Referral assistance

Learn more and connect with a coordinator

Social work

Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:

  • Home health services
  • Legal services
  • Transportation
  • Community living

Other services

Select a topic to learn more.

My HealtheVet coordinator

Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone. With My HealtheVet, you can:

 

  • Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
  • Check your lab and test results
  • Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
  • Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
  • View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records

Learn more and register for My HealtheVet

Learn more and connect with the My HealtheVet Coordinator

Telehealth

With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

Telehealth uses secure digital technology to bring care closer to the Veteran, who from the comfort of their local CBOC, home, or place of choice, can connect with providers across Alaska and even the country. We offer care through video conferencing, remote home monitoring, store-and-forward technology, and Veteran-owned devices.  We offer telehealth visits with providers in:

 

  • Primary Care
  • Mental Health
  • Dermatology
  • Nutrition
  • Pain Management
  • Diabetic Retinal Screening

Learn more about telehealth

Whole health

Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

Whole Health is an approach to healthcare that empowers and equips people to take charge of their health and well-being and to live their life to the fullest.

This site provides information, tools and resources to help establish an effective Whole Health System.

The Alaska VA Healthcare System's Healthy Living Team supports Whole Health; offering preventive services by providing educational resources and coordination with multiple clinical teams to improve our Veterans' health goals. 

Veterans Wellness Offerings | VA Alaska Health Care | Veterans Affairs