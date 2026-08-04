Health services

Military sexual trauma can happen to anyone. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service—no matter when you served—we provide counseling and treatment.

We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:

Counseling

Psychiatric care

Walk-in care

Contact an Alaska VA MST coordinator to learn more about MST-related care and services.

MST Coordinator: Amy Hufstedler, PhD; 907-257-4854 Option 1.