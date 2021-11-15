We are offering both initial COVID Vaccine series and booster doses. We have either Moderna or Janssen COVID 19 vaccines.

A single booster dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is recommended at least 6 months after completion of the primary COVID vaccine series to individuals: (Moderna COVID-19 single booster dose is half of the dose administered for a primary series dose.)

65 years of age and older

18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19

18 through 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-Cov-2

A single booster dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine is recommended at least 2 months after completion of the single dose primary regime to ALL individuals 18 years of age and older.

To get the latest updates and sign up to stay informed about COVID-19 vaccines, visit our vaccine information page.