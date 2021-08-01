Albuquerque Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
If you need to talk with someone after hours, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center call center is available 24/7: 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Parking: San Felipe Plaza parking garage located at 20th NW Street & Mountain Rd NW
The main entrance is located on the Southwest side of the building.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
First time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 505-346-6562 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first counseling appointment with the Vet Center. On your first visit you can expect:
- You are required to wear a face mask before entering the Vet Center.
A sanitation station is located to the left once you enter.
- You will receive and be required to complete an intake packet which includes Vet Center Confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate.
- You will be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.
- You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a treatment plan that is appropriate to your needs.
- Follow-up appointments will be scheduled as appropriate as determined by your counselor.
Public Transit: All Albuquerque public transit is free of charge with a VA medical card or military I.D.
Rail Runner: Traveling is free of charge with VA medical card or military I.D.
NM Department of Veterans Services: The program provides free round-trip service for veterans to and from their home and any VA or VA-approved medical appointment. Round-trip rides will also be provided to veterans for any VA preauthorized appointments at non-VA health care facilities. Veterans must make a reservation for these free round trip rides at least three days in advance of a medical appointment by calling DVS at 505-429-5906 Monday through Friday from 9am-5pm.
In the spotlight at Albuquerque Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
-
Groups Are Back!
Albuquerque Vet Center groups have reconvened and are focusing on reconnection and support. Find out more by calling the Vet Center at 505-346-6562.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Albuquerque Vet Center has Licensed Therapists onsite to offer family and couples counseling.
Specialty care at our center includes:
- Women's group (Female spouses of Veterans support group)
- Integrated Behavioral Couple’s Therapy (IBCT)
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We provide private and confidential services. All clinicians have completed S.A.F.E. Zone training.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Albuquerque Vet Center offers the following groups:
- Vietnam Veterans groups
- Iraq/Afghanistan groups
- Veterans Support Group
Specialty care includes:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Therapeutic activities such as hiking, outdoor activities and events.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We offer bilingual services and have two Spanish speaking clinicians and one Navajo speaking clinician onsite.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We have trained counselors on staff who can support you and facilitate inpatient treatment if necessary. We also provide referrals to the local VA and community counseling resources.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Albuquerque Vet Center can help you with the following:
- Understand VA medical benefits and provide guidance on documents needed for enrollment.
- Find a VSO to file claims and other benefits paperwork.
- Connect you to representatives for VA education benefits.
- Overview and referral for VA and state burial benefits.
- Learn more about housing and VA home loans.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Albuquerque Vet Center supports local Veterans through partnerships with government and community agencies, including:
- Law enforcement and other first responders
- University of New Mexico
- Central New Mexico Community College
- New Mexico State Department of Veteran Services
- Kirtland Air Force Base
- National Guard and Reserve components
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD offices, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.