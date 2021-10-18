 Skip to Content
Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Ann Arbor health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Cristi Ambroso

Patient Experience Officer

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone: (734) 845-5615

Email: cristi.ambroso@va.gov

Mack_Monique

Monique Mack

Patient Advocate

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone: 734-845-3402

Email: Monique.Mack@va.gov

Cecchetti_Erik

Erik Cecchetti

Patient Advocate

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone: 734-222-7948

Email: Erik.Cecchetti@va.gov

Yockey_Joshua

Joshua Yockey

Patient Advocate

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone: 734-222-8993

Email: Joshua.Yockey@va.gov

Hernandez_Justo

Justo Hernandez

Patient Relations Assistant

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone: 734-845-3490

Email: Justo.Hernandez@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Ann Arbor health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
