Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Ann Arbor health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Phone:
Contact a Patient Advocate via VA Secure Messaging
Cindy B.
Patient Advocate
VA Ann Arbor health care
Alison C.
Patient Advocate
VA Ann Arbor health care
Michael M.
Patient Advocate
VA Ann Arbor health care
Lilly N.
Patient Advocate
VA Ann Arbor health care
Nicola R.
Patient Advocate
VA Ann Arbor health care
Joshua Y.
Patient Advocate
VA Ann Arbor health care
Care we provide at VA Ann Arbor health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights