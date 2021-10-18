Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Ann Arbor health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Cristi Ambroso
Patient Experience Officer
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone: (734) 845-5615
Email: cristi.ambroso@va.gov
Monique Mack
Patient Advocate
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone: 734-845-3402
Email: Monique.Mack@va.gov
Erik Cecchetti
Patient Advocate
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone: 734-222-7948
Email: Erik.Cecchetti@va.gov
Joshua Yockey
Patient Advocate
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone: 734-222-8993
Email: Joshua.Yockey@va.gov
Justo Hernandez
Patient Relations Assistant
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone: 734-845-3490
Email: Justo.Hernandez@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Ann Arbor health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights