Holiday schedule

Unless otherwise indicated, VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System ambulatory clinics, surgery, administration and outpatient clinics are closed during federal holidays. The following are 2022 holidays:

2022

  • Monday, January 17, Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

  • Monday, February 21, Washington's Birthday

  • Monday, May 30, Memorial Day

  • Monday, June 20, Juneteenth National Independence Day

  • Monday, July 4, Independence Day 

  • Monday, September 5, Labor Day

  • Monday, October 10, Columbus Day

  • Friday, November 11, Veterans Day

  • Thursday, November 24, Thanksgiving Day

  • Monday, December 26, Christmas Day

The LTC Kettles VAMC Emergency Department remains available 24/7.  

For questions during normal business hours, please call 734-769-7100 or a specific VAAAHS clinic.  

