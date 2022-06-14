Holiday schedule
Unless otherwise indicated, VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System ambulatory clinics, surgery, administration and outpatient clinics are closed during federal holidays. The following are 2022 holidays:
2022
-
Monday, January 17, Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
-
Monday, February 21, Washington's Birthday
-
Monday, May 30, Memorial Day
-
Monday, June 20, Juneteenth National Independence Day
-
Monday, July 4, Independence Day
-
Monday, September 5, Labor Day
-
Monday, October 10, Columbus Day
-
Friday, November 11, Veterans Day
-
Thursday, November 24, Thanksgiving Day
-
Monday, December 26, Christmas Day
The LTC Kettles VAMC Emergency Department remains available 24/7.
For questions during normal business hours, please call 734-769-7100 or a specific VAAAHS clinic.