Atlanta Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Atlanta Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis. Non-traditional hours are available
Please call 770-994-6700 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following:
Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
Receipt of certain awards
Deployment orders
Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
Enter the OmniTech Complex at 1800 Phoenix Boulevard and turn right. Then follow the driveway around to the front of the building.
We’re in Building 400, Suite 404, facing West Fayetteville Road.
We have a large, well-lit parking area. Feel free to park in any available space.
The main entrance is clearly marked “Vet Center.”
We’re accessible by the Marta Bus Line.
In the spotlight at Atlanta Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Atlanta Vet Center serves Gold Star families
Vet Centers offer services to Veterans—and to those who they call “family.”
VA News highlighted the impact of these services in a Memorial post, “A Gold Star Mother on learning to live again.”
Veterans speak on Vet Centers
In a VA News article, Veterans discuss what helped them most when readjusting to civilian life. “What I was really experiencing was just a hard time readjusting. I really just needed to talk to somebody, I think.”
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We offer opportunities for your partner or other family members to join your individual therapy sessions, once or twice. This can provide an opportunity for your family members to learn more about your needs and ways to best support you during your treatment.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We offer:
- Bereavement counseling to families who have lost a loved one while the deceased was serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer both individual and group counseling. Veterans are assigned to groups by direct referral from their counselor after the counselor completes their assessment. Our specialty groups include:
- Vietnam Combat Veterans
- PG/OEF/OIF groups
- Combat Veterans (era integrated)
- Women Veterans
- Female MST
We offer evidence-based therapies, including
- Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive processing therapy (CPT)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We facilitate a weekly military sexual trauma group (currently for females only). We offer individual counseling to people of all genders. We have both male and female counselors on staff who can help.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer evidence-based therapies, including
- Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive processing therapy (CPT)
We offer individual and group counseling, such as
- Vietnam Combat Veterans
- PG/OEF/OIF groups
- Combat Veterans (era integrated)
- Women Veterans
- Female MST
We can also help with anger management and insomnia.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We can provide basic information about:
- VA medical benefits and care registration
- Connection to local Veterans Service Officer (VSO) for claims/benefits support
- VA education benefits
- VA burial benefits
If you need additional information on another topic, give us a call. We would be glad to help.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
We partner with community organizations, such as Freedom Waters Foundation, to offer therapeutic activities. Freedom Waters Foundation is a nonprofit that provides therapeutic boat experiences to children, individuals with special needs, and Veterans. Although based in South Florida, they partner with us to bring their boating experience to Georgia.
- The boating experience happens annually, in mid-September (actual date changes from year to year).
- Veterans are encouraged to go to the Freedom Waters website and follow the link to register for the event.
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We offer evidence-based therapies and referrals (as needed) to support your goals.
Veterans are often referred to the Substance Abuse Treatment Program through the Atlanta VAMC.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We can provide basic information about:
- VA medical benefits and care registration
- Connection to local Veterans Service Officer (VSO) for claims/benefits support
- VA education benefits
- VA burial benefits
If you need additional information on another topic, give us a call. We would be glad to help.
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We value community partnerships and are intentional about engaging with our local communities regularly. Established partnerships include:
- National Guard and Reserve units
- State universities and community colleges
- Veterans Services Organizations
- AARP
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
How we’re different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.