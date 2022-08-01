Atlanta Vet Center

First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis. Non-traditional hours are available Please call 770-994-6700 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.

You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following: Discharge documents (such as a DD214)

Receipt of certain awards

Deployment orders

Other documents that show qualifying military service Request your military service records online If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.

Enter the OmniTech Complex at 1800 Phoenix Boulevard and turn right. Then follow the driveway around to the front of the building. We’re in Building 400, Suite 404, facing West Fayetteville Road. We have a large, well-lit parking area. Feel free to park in any available space. The main entrance is clearly marked “Vet Center.”