Mental health care

VA Augusta health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health program. We are a regional center of excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.

Connect with a care coordinator

Andrea Roberts

Mental Health Point of Contact

VA Augusta health care

Phone: 706-733-0188, ext. 6237

Email: Andrea.Roberts@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Augusta health care

The Behavioral Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Our services include:

  • Psychiatry
  • Psychology
  • Services for Veterans who are homeless
  • Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs
  • Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)

Confidentiality

Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.

  • VA mental health services

    Learn more about VA mental health services for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST), depression, grief, anxiety, and other needs. You can use some services even if you’re not enrolled in VA health care.

  • Homeless Veteran care at VA Augusta

    Care and resources for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

  • Caregiver support at VA Augusta

    Training, educational resources, and tools to help Veteran caregivers take care of their families.

Last updated: