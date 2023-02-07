Electronic Health Record Modernization Program

What is the EHRM program?

One of VA’s highest priorities is to provide quality health care for Veterans. To support this mission, VA is launching a new EHR system nationwide — the same best-in-industry system that is being deployed by the Department of Defense (DOD). VA’s Electronic Health Record Modernization Integration Office is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the system at all VA sites.

The three major goals of the EHRM program are to:

Implement a new EHR system that is interoperable with DOD and community care providers to allow seamless sharing of records from Veterans’ active duty service and beyond. Provide clinicians with one complete picture of a Veteran’s medical history throughout their military career. Offer Veterans an improved and consistent scheduling experience at VA medical facilities and community care partners nationwide.

How do Veterans access the new patient portal?

Once the Battle Creek, MI sites go “live” with the new EHR system, Veterans with a My HealtheVet account will move to a new patient portal, called My VA Health, to manage their VA health care online.

The new My VA Health patient portal can be accessed through My HealtheVet and VA.gov. You can sign in to My VA Health with any of these four accounts:

Premium DS Logon account Premium My HealtheVet account A verified ID.me account* A verified login.gov account*

* Additional information on this solution is available at Verifying Your Identity On VA.gov | Veterans Affairs.

Is more information available about My VA Health?

Yes, please see My VA Health: A New Online Patient Portal for Veterans for more information about the My VA Health patient portal.

Is more information available about the EHRM program?

Yes, visit the following links to learn more about the EHRM program.