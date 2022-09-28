Bay Pines VA Extends Clinic Closures in Response to Hurricane Ian
PRESS RELEASE
September 28, 2022
Bay Pines , FL — Due to potential impacts from Hurricane Ian, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) will close all our locations for in person and procedure appointments through Saturday, Oct. 1. This closure extends to our Emergency Department and the following areas on the C.W.Y VAMC:
- The St. Petersburg Regional Office will be closed for face-to-face appointments. If there is internet connectivity, Veterans can visit VA VERA (force.com) to schedule virtual appointments
- The MidFlorida Credit Union
- The Bay Pines National Cemetery. No visitations will be allowed during this time
“Out of an abundance of caution, and for the safety of our Veterans and staff, I have made the decision to extend our facility closures,” said Paul M. Russo, Director/CEO, BPVAHCS. “We will continue to monitor the trajectory of the hurricane and adjust accordingly. As soon as the storm has passed, we will assess the impact to our facilities and reopen when it is safe to do so.”
If Veterans have a medical emergency, they should call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest open emergency room. For non-urgent medical care, please contact the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at 1-877-741-3400.
For tips and other information on how to make sure you are hurricane ready, please visit https://www.va.gov/bay-pines-health-care/programs/emergency-preparedness/. To stay informed on what’s happening within our healthcare system, please visit https://www.va.gov/bay-pines-health-care/operating-status/ and be sure to connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.