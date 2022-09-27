Bay Pines VA Healthcare System Closes Select Facilities Ahead of Hurricane Ian

After assessing the extent of the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System will provide the following services at the locations listed below starting Monday, Oct. 3:

C.W.Y VA Medical Center (VAMC) – all clinic appointments will be offered as scheduled. Due to operational constraints, until further notice, we are only performing select elective surgeries and procedures that do not require admission to the hospital. The Emergency Department is now open.

North Pinellas, Bradenton, Sarasota, St. Petersburg and Sebring VA Clinics – all clinic appointments will be offered as scheduled.

Our Lee County Healthcare Center as well as our Naples and Port Charlotte VA clinics will remain closed until further notice. Those clinics sustained significant damage from the hurricane and, as a result, may remain closed longer than initially anticipated. Our staff will continue working diligently to assess the impact at all our locations and safely restore our operations.



If you missed an appointment during this closure, or have an upcoming appointment at one of our closed locations, you will be contacted at a later date to reschedule. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as we continue working to safeguard the wellbeing of our Veterans and staff.



The Bay Pines National Cemetery on the C.W.Y VAMC is now open for visitations. The MidFlorida Credit Union is also open. The St. Petersburg Regional Office will reopen for face-to-face appointments on Tuesday, Oct. 4.



For information on what to do after a hurricane, please visit https://www.va.gov/bay-pines-health-care/programs/emergency-preparednes…

