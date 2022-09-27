Bay Pines VA Healthcare System Closes Select Facilities Ahead of Hurricane Ian
PRESS RELEASE
September 27, 2022
Bay Pines , FL — Due to potential impacts from Hurricane Ian, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) will close the following locations for in person and procedure appointments:
- C.W.Y VA Medical Center (VAMC): Monday, Sept. 26 through Friday, Sept. 30. This closure extends to our Emergency Department
- North Pinellas VA Clinic: Tuesday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Sept. 30
- Lee County Healthcare Center, and Naples and Port Charlotte VA Clinics: 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 through Thursday, Sept. 29
- St. Petersburg, Sarasota, and Bradenton VA Clinics: Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Sept. 30
At this time, there is no impact to the Sebring VA clinic. The scope of these closures may change as we receive more clarity on the impact of the storm. In addition to our outlying clinics, the following areas on the C.W.Y VAMC will be closed from Wednesday, Sept. 28 to Friday, Sept. 30:
- The St. Petersburg Regional Office will be closed for face-to-face appointments
- The MidFlorida Credit Union
- The Bay Pines National Cemetery. No visitations will be allowed during this time, and services will resume on Monday, Oct. 3.
“Out of an abundance of caution, and for the safety of our Veterans and staff, I have made the decision to close these locations in advance of Hurricane Ian,” said Paul M. Russo, Director/CEO, BPVAHCS. “We will reopen as soon as the storm has passed and when it is safe to do so.”
We cannot determine the exact impact of this hurricane, but we strongly encourage everyone to take this time to ensure they’re prepared. For tips and other information on how to make sure you are hurricane ready, please visit our Emergency Preparedness webpage. Updates on the operations of our healthcare system can be found on https://www.va.gov/bay-pines-health-care/operating-status/.
If Veterans have a medical emergency, they should call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest open emergency room. For non-urgent medical care, please contact the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at 1-877-741-3400.