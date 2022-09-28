Bay Pines VA Healthcare System Transfers Patients Ahead of Hurricane Ian

PRESS RELEASE

September 28, 2022

Print

Bay Pines , FL — Due to potential impacts from Hurricane Ian, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) successfully completed the transfer of all 142 of our residents and inpatients to the following locations:

• Tampa VA Healthcare System

• Orlando VA Healthcare System

• North Florida/South Georgia VA Healthcare System

• West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System

• Miami VA Healthcare System



“I am immensely proud of my staff for executing an effective patient transfer in just three days,” said Paul M. Russo, Director/CEO, BPVAHCS. “A transfer of this magnitude requires a tremendous amount of planning, tracking and coordination from both federal and local agencies. Thanks to the unified efforts of our sister facilities and the emergency responders in our local community, Bay Pines VA was able to assure the safety of our Veterans ahead of Hurricane Ian.”



Our Veterans needs were assessed, and the appropriate clinical staff accompanied them to the receiving sites. Our Veterans’ next of kin were informed of the transfer and provided with a point of contact so they can monitor the wellbeing of their Veteran. Family members who would like updates on their Veteran can call 727-398-6661, ext. 11990 and leave a message on the monitored voicemail. A Bay Pines VA social worker will return their call as soon as possible.



“The prioritization of our Veterans doesn’t change just because there’s an imminent threat,” said Kristine Brown, Deputy Director, BPVAHCS. “When events like this occur, we all feel the stress and worry that come with uncertainty. Despite this, our staff put their personal concerns aside and worked nearly around the clock, with zero complaints, to make sure our Veterans were taken care of. Bay Pines VA and our sister hospitals have some of the most dedicated staff and I’m so proud to serve our Veterans alongside them.”



We are actively tracking Hurricane Ian however, we cannot determine the exact impact of this storm. We strongly encourage everyone to take this time to ensure they’re prepared. For tips and other information on how to make sure you are hurricane ready, please visit our Emergency Preparedness webpage. Updates on the operations of our healthcare system, as well as preparedness resources, can be found on https://www.va.gov/bay-pines-health-care/operating-status/.



If Veterans have a medical emergency, they should call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest open emergency room. For non-urgent medical care, please contact the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at 1-877-741-3400.