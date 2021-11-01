Binghamton Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a comfortable setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, anxiety, anger, relationship issues, trauma including PTSD and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Binghamton Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
- First time visitor? Walk-in during our office hours and let's discuss how we can help.
- Please call 607-722-2393 to schedule an appointment with one of our clinicians.
We have free parking available at the parking ramp located on the corner of State and Henry streets. Be sure to bring in your entry ticket to get it validated.
There may also be "Pay by Plate" parking available in front of the Vet Center on Chenango Street for $1.00 per hour. Be sure to pay at the Green Kiosks before entering Vet Center. This parking is non reimbursable.
We are located across from the Broome County Transit Junction. View their bus routes and schedules.
The Rural Health Network of the Southern Tier offers free transportation program for Veteran appointments (including Vet Center appointments) . To arrange transportation, visit them at GetThere or by calling 1-855-373-4040.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, if possible, try to bring one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Binghamton Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Morning Muster
Came down to the Binghamton Vet Center rear lobby any Thursday from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. for Morning Muster. Drop in to learn more about Vet Center services or just have a cup of coffee and check in.
Mail Call!
If you are interested in receiving emails about new Vet Center groups and community events call us at (607)722-2393 to get on our list.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Binghamton Vet Center offers counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families after the death of an active duty service member
- Bereavement services for families and caregivers if they were in active receipt of VA mental health services at the time of the Veteran’s death which was unexpected or occurred while the Veteran was participating in a VA hospice program
- Community referrals for bereavement counseling
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We serve all who served. We can help all eligible Veterans with counseling, therapy, support, case management, and/or referral services to meet specific needs.
We also work closely with LGBTQIA+ service providers at the Syracuse VA Healthcare System and other community partners, and we can make a direct referrals. Learn more about the Syracuse VA's services for LGBTQIA+ Veterans.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the Binghamton Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community
Care at our center includes:
- One-on-one hour-long counseling sessions targeted at your individual needs
- Group counseling for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans, Vietnam Veterans; Spouse/Significant Others, and more
- Anger Management
- Stress Management
- Activity Engagement
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Eye movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
The Binghamton Vet Center has male and female counselors who utilize a trauma-informed care approach to provide therapy and supportive services to MST survivors.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
At the Binghamton Vet Center, we offer individual, couples, and group counseling.
Care at our Center includes:
- Anger Management
- Stress Management
- Activity Engagement
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Eye movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
The Binghamton Vet Center understands that the transition form military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to file claims and other forms
- Understand your VA educational benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
- Connecting with local community agencies and organizations assisting Veterans, service members and their families
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
The Binghamton Vet Center is staffed with women counselors who can focus on the needs of women Veterans. The Binghamton Vet Center's goal is to provide a welcoming, inclusive environment that meets the unique needs of women Veterans.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Binghamton Vet Center can direct Veteran to the VA Substance Use Disorder Treatment Program (SUDTP) within the Bath VA Medical Center, other community residential treatment programs contracted with the VA and support groups within the community.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
The Binghamton Vet Center's Outreach Coordinator can connect you with VA's HUD-VASH Program, Supportive Services for Veteran Families, and many other community resources and partners.
Veterans who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness are strongly encouraged to contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at (877) 4AID-VET 877-424-3838) for assistance or visit the VA Homeless Programs webpage.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Binghamton Vet Center can help you know where to go and how to register for
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
Binghamton Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) partners and to others who can help with the readjustment process.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Contact us if you or your organization would like to learn more about Vet Center services, the Veteran culture and how we can support our Veteran community together. We can provide individual or group educational briefings.
Your organization does not have to be Veteran-centric to learn how the Veteran culture may contribute to the community or your organization.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans but don't want a group counseling setting.
The Binghamton Vet Center offers a wide range of workshops and classes for the Veteran community.
- 2nd Half of Life Series
- Yoga classes
- Anger Management
- Communication Skills
- Talk to a Lawyer
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.