Accessing My VA Health

Where do I sign in to My VA Health? You can access the portal one of three ways:

My VA Health: https://patientportal.myhealth.va.gov/

VA.gov (users will be redirected to My VA Health): https://www.va.gov/sign-in/

My HealtheVet (users will be redirected to My VA Health): http://www.myhealth.va.gov/

Do I need a new account?

To access My VA Health, you may continue to sign in via myhealth.va.gov or VA.gov. However, you must have a Premium My HealtheVet account, Premium DS Logon Account or an ID.me account.

If you have a basic or advanced My HealtheVet account, you must upgrade your account to Premium to use My VA Health. Go to https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/web/myhealthevet/upgrading-your-my-healthevet-account-through-in-person-or-online-authentication for a step-by-step guide on upgrading your account.

Preferred web browsers

VA.gov, where you access My VA Health, is not currently compatible with Internet Explorer, which may be the default browser your device uses to access the internet. For the best patient portal experience, VA recommends using one of the following browsers:

How to save My VA Health as a bookmark

On Microsoft Edge , visit https://patientportal.myhealth.va.gov/ and click the three dots at the top right-hand corner. Click “ Favorites ” Once selected, click “ Add this page to favorites ”

, visit https://patientportal.myhealth.va.gov/ and click the three dots at the top right-hand corner. On Chrome , visit https://patientportal.myhealth.va.gov/ and click the three dots at the top right-hand corner. Click the “ Bookmarks ” button Once selected, click “ Bookmark this tab ”

, visit https://patientportal.myhealth.va.gov/ and click the three dots at the top right-hand corner. On Safari , visit https://patientportal.myhealth.va.gov/ and click the “Share” button on the right of the URL bar. Choose “ Add bookmark ”

, visit https://patientportal.myhealth.va.gov/ and click the button on the right of the URL bar.

How to send a "secure message" to your health care provider team

Log in to My VA Health. For the best experience, use either Microsoft Edge, Chrome or Safari as your internet browser. Click on the “Message” tab at the top of the page. Click “View and Send Messages.” Select “New Message.” You can search for your provider/doctor by typing their name in the “To” field, which will begin pulling relevant results. Each result will include the provider’s VA facility, first and last name, specialty and their affiliated health care team. Write your message and click “Send.”

If you can't remember your provider's name, you can find your doctor/provider’s name in the patient information section of My VA Health:

Click on the drop-down menu in the upper-right corner of the page, to the right of your name.

Click on “ Patient Information. ”

” Your provider’s name is shown in the “Medical Contacts” section at the bottom of the “Patient Information” list.

How to renew prescriptions (if you don't have any refills yet)