News releases

VA Boston cancer program earns national accreditationFebruary 07, 2022
The VA Boston Healthcare System earned national accreditation Jan. 28 from the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons.
Written Exposure Therapy Effective for Service Members with PTSDJanuary 12, 2022
New research published Tuesday on JAMA Network Open suggests that written exposure therapy, a five-session treatment, is equally effective for military service members suffering from Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, known as PTSD, as the more time-intensive cognitive processing therapy.
VA New England Healthcare System Announces New Deputy Executive DirectorDecember 20, 2021
The Department of Veterans Affairs announced today the appointment of Michael D. Payne as the new deputy executive director of VA Boston Healthcare System (HCS).