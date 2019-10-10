Pre-need eligibility for burial in a VA cemetery

To apply, you’ll need your (or your sponsor’s):

Social Security number

Date and place of birth

Military status and service history (like service dates, discharge character, and rank—commonly found on the DD214 or other separation documents)

Discharge papers (DD214 or other separation documents)

Note: If you don’t have discharge papers, find out how to request the DD214.

If you’re applying as a spouse, surviving spouse, or unmarried adult child, you’ll also need your personal information, including your Social Security number.

If you’re applying on behalf of someone else, you’ll also need supporting documents showing you have the authority to apply for that person. You’ll need to fill out one of these forms:

Appointment of Veterans Service Organization as Claimant’s Representative (VA Form 21-22)

Download VA Form 21-22 (PDF)

Or

Appointment of Individual as Claimant’s Representative (VA Form 21-22a)

Download VA Form 21-22a (PDF)

If you’re applying for an unmarried adult child of a Veteran or service member, you’ll also need to provide supporting documents with information about the child’s disability. The Veteran or guardian of the child should also ask the child’s current doctor to verify the documents. These documents should include all of the following information: