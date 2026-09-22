After you apply for an eligibility determination
Find out what happens after you apply for a pre-need eligibility determination for burial in a VA national cemetery.
How long it takes us to review your application
The amount of time it takes to review your application depends on these things:
- The number of applications we’re reviewing, and
- How much information you provided in your application, and
- Whether you submitted a copy of a DD214 or other separation documents
If we need more information, we’ll contact you.
If you have questions about your application, you can call us at
What happens if we determine you’re eligible for burial
You’ll receive a pre-need decision letter notifying you of your eligibility for burial in a VA national cemetery.
Other questions you may have if you’re eligible for burial
What should I do after I receive my pre-need decision letter?
Keep your pre-need decision letter in a safe place.
Talk to your family members or authorized representative about your burial wishes, including any memorialization requests and inscriptions. And make sure they know where your pre-need decision letter is located. They’ll need this information to request your burial at the time of need.
You may also want to choose a funeral home to help you with funeral plans before your time of need. Provide a copy of your pre-need decision letter to your funeral director and tell them about your plans to be buried in a VA national cemetery.
What do my family members need to do to request my burial at the time of need?
At the time of need, the person arranging your burial should call the National Cemetery Scheduling Office at
We’ll also keep a copy of your pre-need application, the decision letter, and your supporting documents in our system to help speed up burial arrangements. When we get the burial request, we’ll confirm if any change in law or in your personal circumstances has changed your eligibility.
Will my family have to pay for my burial?
No.
If you’re eligible for burial in a VA national cemetery, you’ll receive these benefits at no cost to your family:
- Opening and closing of the grave
- A burial liner provided by the government
- A headstone or marker provided by the government
- Perpetual (ongoing) care of the gravesite
Can my family members request other benefits at the time of need?
The person arranging your burial can also request additional honors and memorial items.
Learn more about honors and memorial items
If you’re a Veteran, your surviving spouse or other family members may also qualify for survivor and Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (D.I.C.) or for a burial allowance to help pay for funeral costs.
Learn about Dependency and Indemnity Compensation
What if I change my mind and don’t want to be buried in a VA national cemetery?
Your family members can make arrangements for your burial at a private cemetery even if we’ve already sent you a pre-need decision letter. There’s no need to contact us about this change of plans.
You should also know that even if you’re buried at a private cemetery, your family members can still request a headstone or marker at the time of need.
Learn more about Veterans headstones, markers, and medallions
What happens if we determine you’re not eligible for burial
We’ll send you a decision letter explaining why you’re not eligible for burial in a VA national cemetery.
We’ll also send you a document that explains your options for requesting a decision review if you disagree with our decision.
Learn about choosing a decision review option
Note: If we determine that you’re not eligible before the time of need, your family members can still request your burial in a VA national cemetery at the time of need. Changes in law or your personal circumstances may change our eligibility decision. We’ll make the final decision at the time of need.
How to update your information
You can update your information at any time. Call the National Cemetery Scheduling Office at