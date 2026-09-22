After you apply for an eligibility determination

The amount of time it takes to review your application depends on these things:

The number of applications we’re reviewing, and

How much information you provided in your application, and

Whether you submitted a copy of a DD214 or other separation documents

If we need more information, we’ll contact you.

If you have questions about your application, you can call us at (TTY: 711) and select 4. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET.