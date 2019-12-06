After you apply for an eligibility determination

The amount of time it takes to review your application depends on:

The number of applications we’re reviewing, and

How much information you provided in your application, and

Whether you provided your (or your sponsor’s) DD214 or other separation documents along with your application

Note: We’ve received a large number of pre-need eligibility applications, and it’s slowing down our approval process. We’ll let you know when we’ve received your application and how long we think it’ll take to make a decision. We’re sorry for the delay.

For more information, you can call 877-222-8387, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET. Please wait to hear back about your application rather than applying again. You don’t need to do anything while you wait. We’ll contact you if we need more information to make a decision.