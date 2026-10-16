Are you a first time visitor to the Cape Cod Vet Center?

Please arrive 10 minutes early to complete paperwork and bring a copy of your DD214 with you to your first appointment.

If you have questions, call during our regular hours of operation. If you call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at .

If you have a scheduled appointment that you are unable to attend, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment.