VR&E Rapid Access to Employment track
If you want to follow an employment path that uses your existing skill set, the Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment (VR&E) Rapid Access to Employment track can help you with your job search. We offer counseling and rehabilitation services that address your abilities, aptitudes, and interests.
Find out if you can get VR&E benefits and services to help you use your existing skill set to find a job.
Can I get employment counseling and job-search support through VR&E?
You may be eligible for these benefits if you’re a service member or Veteran with a service-connected disability, and you meet all of the requirements listed below.
All of these must be true. You:
- Have an employment handicap or barrier, and
- Are enrolled in VR&E, and
- Already have experience, education, or training in your field of interest
Note: Having an employment handicap means your service-connected disability limits your ability to prepare for, obtain, and maintain suitable employment (a job that doesn’t make your disability worse, is stable, and matches your abilities, aptitudes, and interests).
What kind of benefits can I get?
- Tools to help with your job search
- Vocational counseling
- Help with writing your resume and preparing for interviews
- Help determining if you’re eligible for Veterans’ Preference
How do I get these benefits?
First, you’ll need to apply for VR&E benefits. Then, you’ll work with your Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor (VRC).
If you have your VA disability rating, follow these steps to apply:
-
Sign in to your eBenefits account.
-
Click Additional Benefits on your dashboard.
-
Click Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment Program.
-
Apply for the Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment program.
-
If you’re eligible, we’ll invite you to an orientation session at your nearest VA regional benefit office.
Ready to apply?
Find out how to apply if you haven’t yet received a disability rating
Some dependents of service members or Veterans with service-connected disabilities may also be eligible for education and career counseling.
Learn about services for family members
Get more information
We offer opportunities to get training and practical hands-on work experience at the same time through programs like:
- The VR&E Special Employer Incentives (SEI) program for eligible Veterans who face challenges getting a job.
Download the SEI program fact sheet (PDF)
- The VR&E Non-Paid Work Experience (NPWE) program for eligible Veterans and service members who have an established career goal and learn easily in a hands-on environment—or are having trouble getting a job due to lack of work experience.
Download the NPWE program fact sheet (PDF)
Watch this video to learn more about the NPWE program
We also offer:
- VR&E employment coordinators—located at our VA regional offices and many of our out-based locations—who can help you access the employment services available to you.
Find an employment coordinator near you
- Counselors to help you transition from military to college life.
Learn about VetSuccess on Campus
- Links to more resources outside VA that can help you in your job search.
See our list of external resources
- If you’re participating in a VR&E employment program and lost your housing because of a natural or other disaster, you may qualify for 2 more months of the Employment Adjustment Allowance.
Contact your VR&E counselor for more information