VR&E Rapid Access to Employment track

You may be eligible for these benefits if you’re a service member or Veteran with a service-connected disability, and you meet all of the requirements listed below.

All of these must be true. You:

Have an employment handicap or barrier, and

Are enrolled in VR&E, and

Already have experience, education, or training in your field of interest

Note: Having an employment handicap means your service-connected disability limits your ability to prepare for, obtain, and maintain suitable employment (a job that doesn’t make your disability worse, is stable, and matches your abilities, aptitudes, and interests).