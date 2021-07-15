Mental health care

Neuropsychology Service

The Neuropsychology Service provides comprehensive assessment services for patients in whom impairments of cognitive, neuropsychiatric, or developmental functioning are evident or suspected. Our services include outpatient evaluation and inpatient consultation services. We also provide specialty Clinic services:

Memory Clinic

Focuses on evaluations in mid and late life;

Referral questions focus on degenerative and reversible causes of cognitive problems in this age range;

Specializes in co-morbid medical and emotional conditions that may also contribute to cognitive problems in the aging.

General Assessment Clinic

Focuses on evaluations, where a mood disorder may be interfering with functional independence, including difficulty meeting educational and vocational goals.

Neuropsychological assessment involves a systematic evaluation of higher cognitive abilities such as intelligence, academic skill, memory, language, attention, problem solving ability, executive abilities and visual motor skills, as well as sensory motor and personality/emotional functioning.

The Neuropsychology Service and Clinics can provide assessment and treatment recommendations for a wide range of conditions that may affect behavior, including:

Cognitive and emotional effects of various neurological conditions, including, for example, Alzheimer’s disease, stroke, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis (MS), leukemia, brain tumors, Parkinson’s disease, and chromosomal disorders.

Traumatic brain injury and electrical shock injury.

Cognitive decline in elderly patients.

Changes in thinking abilities associated with various medical conditions, including: metabolic disorders, HIV infection, cardiac complications, liver disease, toxic exposures, and autoimmune disorders (e.g., Lupus) among others.

Attention-deficit disorders.

Learning disorders.

Psychiatric and emotional disorders and symptoms.

Neurosychological assessment contributes to clinical decisions about:

Diagnosis and prognosis.

Rehabilitation planning.

Educational planning (including IEP, 504 plans, and ADA evaluations)

developmental level.

Ability to return to work or school.

Ability to function independently.

Tracking of changes in cognitive abilities over time to determine response to medicaiton or disease progression.

Criteria for admission: