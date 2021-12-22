Electronic Health Record Modernization
Providing quality health care for Veterans is one of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA’s) highest priorities. To support this mission the VA Central Ohio Healthcare System and its community-based outpatient clinics are transitioning to the new electronic health record (EHR) in the spring of 2022. This is a Veteran-centric approach that will better support service members as they transition from military service to Veteran status.
What is the Electronic Health Record Modernization?
Providing quality health care for Veterans is one of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA’s) highest priorities. VA established the Office of Electronic Health Record Modernization (OEHRM) to oversee the implementation of the same best-in-industry EHR that is being deployed by the Department of Defense (DoD).
Three major components of EHRM
- Implement a new EHR solution that is interoperable with DOD and community care providers, enabling the seamless sharing of records from active duty and beyond.
- Provide Veterans and clinicians with a complete picture of patients’ medical history, driving connections between military service and health outcomes through data analytics.
- Offer an improved and consistent patient scheduling experience at VA medical facilities and community care partners nationwide.
How do Veterans access it?
The new My VA Health patient portal is also accessible through My HealtheVet and VA.gov. To access My VA Health, you can sign in with any of these three accounts:
Premium DS Logon account
Premium My HealtheVet account
A verified ID.me account.
More information about EHRM
Download EHRM Fact Sheets
Download EHRM Fact Sheets
EHRM Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
EHRM Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
National VA OEHRM website
National VA OEHRM website
Electronic Health Record Modernization Video
Electronic Health Record Modernization Video