Electronic Health Record Modernization
VA Central Ohio Healthcare System and its community-based outpatient clinics transitioned to a new electronic health record (EHR) on April 30, 2022. This is a Veteran-centric approach that will better support service members as they transition from military service to Veteran status.
Update your legal name
If you’re a Veteran or family member who receives health care or direct benefit payments from VA and have changed your legal name, you must update your new name with the Defense Department’s (DOD) Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) and with VA.
Learn how to change your legal name on file with VA
What is Electronic Health Record Modernization?
Providing quality health care for Veterans is one of our highest priorities. We established the Electronic Health Record Modernization Integration Office (EHRMIO) to oversee the implementation of the same EHR that is being deployed by the Defense Department (DOD).
Three major components of EHRM
- Implement a new EHR solution that is interoperable with DOD and community care providers, enabling the seamless sharing of records from active duty and beyond.
- Provide Veterans and clinicians with a complete picture of patients’ medical history, driving connections between military service and health outcomes through data analytics.
- Offer an improved and consistent patient scheduling experience at VA medical facilities and community care partners nationwide.
How do I manage my care in the Federal EHR?
You can manage your care through My HealtheVet on VA.gov and the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app.
More information about EHRM
National VA EHRM IO website
Electronic Health Record Modernization Video