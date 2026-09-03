Internships and fellowships
VA Central Ohio health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Take the first step toward a career at VA
Your career is just beginning. Now is the time to make the career decisions that will help define your life. Take your first step on your new journey with VA. Each year we welcome hundreds of medical residents, interns, and students to train at VA Central Ohio Health Care System. We are proud of our setting that provides a personalized learning experience. Let us help you further your career as a health care professional while you serve America's Veterans.
Internship, residency and fellowship programs
Pharmacy Residency Program
VA Columbus offers an ASHP-accredited PGY1 pharmacy residency program where students receive training in various clinics for direct patient care and disease state management including Anticoagulation, Pharmacy Comprehensive Medication Management (CMM), and Home-Based Primary Care. Specialty rotations including Hematology/Oncology and Mental Health allow residents a unique opportunity to work in a focused pharmacist-run clinic managing oral chemotherapies or prescribing mental health medications to patients enrolled in the mental health pharmacy clinic.
Psychology Training Program
The Columbus VA offers psychology interns a wide range of training experiences within a supportive, focused environment. Our program subscribes to a practitioner-scholar model of education and training for the practice of professional psychology. We offer training in a number of empirically supported treatments and evidence-based practices.