Internships and fellowships

Take the first step toward a career at VA

Your career is just beginning. Now is the time to make the career decisions that will help define your life. Take your first step on your new journey with VA. Each year we welcome hundreds of medical residents, interns, and students to train at VA Central Ohio Health Care System. We are proud of our setting that provides a personalized learning experience. Let us help you further your career as a health care professional while you serve America's Veterans.