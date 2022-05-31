Military sexual trauma (MST) refers to sexual assault or sexual harassment experienced during military service. Former Service Members and Veterans of all genders and from all types of backgrounds have experienced MST.If you're having difficulties related to MST, we're here to support you in whatever way will help you best. We can help you learn more about how MST affects people. We can provide treatment that helps you cope with how MST is impacting your life. Or if you'd prefer, we can provide treatment that involves discussing your experiences in more depth.