Chico Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
First time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 530-899-6300 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first counseling appointment with the Vet Center. On your first visit you can expect:
- You will receive and be required to complete an intake packet which includes Vet Center Confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate.
- You will be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.
- You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a treatment plan that is appropriate to your needs.
- Follow-up appointments will be scheduled as appropriate and determined by your counselor.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
Cost: Free
The main parking lot directly in front of the Vet Center in which we share with the immediately surrounding businesses. The parking area is well lit and you may park in any available spot. Handicapped parking is available in the main parking area in front of our neighbor Quest Diagnostics. There is a bicycle rack and additional parking available along the side of the building.
Butte Regional Transit (B-Line) Route 16 has a stop outside the complex.
Call 530-342-0221 (in Chico or Paradise) or toll free 800-822-8145
In the spotlight at Chico Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Afghanistan Conflict Discussion
We understand recent events in Afghanistan can trigger a variety of emotions for Veterans and service members based on their unique experiences. Contact us to join others in processing these emotions in a supportive setting.
California Wildfires
The recent wildfires in California have placed a great stress on many of our veterans; both physically and emotionally. The Chico Vet Center is here to help those affected veterans during these trying times.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Chico Vet Center has clinicians who can provide services such as:
- Individual counseling for couples, spouses, children and significant others
- Couples counseling
The Chico Vet Center offers the following group(s) related to couples and family:
- Spouses (Spouses of Veterans support group)
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Bereavement counseling is assistance and support to people with emotional and psychological stress after the death of a loved one. Bereavement counseling includes a broad range of transition services, including outreach, counseling, and referral services to family members.
Our Vet Center offers bereavement counseling to any family members of Armed Forces personnel who died in the service of their country. Also eligible are family members of Reservists and National Guardsmen who die while on duty.
If you or a loved one are in—or may be in—a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
Whether you are experiencing or using intimate partner violence or are concerned about someone else, there are things you can do to enhance safety, emotional well-being, and physical well-being. For more information or assistance, contact our Vet Center.
Emergency assistance: National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800−799−7233 (SAFE) or TTY 800−787−3224.
We also refer to community resources such as Catalyst, a certified provider of crisis intervention services for victims of domestic violence and their children in Butte County.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the Chico Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling. These counseling services can be conducted in-person, telephonically, or virtually. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
The Chico Vet Center offers the following groups:
- Anger Management (Learn psychological and physiological theories behind anger and to explore anger management techniques)
- Here and Now (Socialization and Veteran support)
- PTSD Processing (Discuss/learn skills to cope with symptoms related to post-traumatic stress)
- OIF/OEF PTSD Coping (Learn and discuss different methods of coping with post-traumatic stress)
- Morning Joe Processing (Offers Veterans an opportunity to process any topic they wish, provided the topic is relevant to their readjustment)
- Spouses (Spouses of Veterans support group)
Specialty care includes:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Self/Group Hypnosis
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Cognitive Behavioural therapy (CBT)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Military sexual trauma can happen to both men and women. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service - no matter when you served – we provide counseling and treatment.
Specialty care includes:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
At the Chico Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling; and will tailor your counseling experience to make you comfortable.
The Chico Vet Center offers the following groups for PTSD:
- PTSD Processing (Discuss/learn skills to cope with symptoms related to post-traumatic stress)
- OIF/OEF PTSD Coping (Learn and discuss different methods of coping with post-traumatic stress)
Specialty care includes:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Self/Group Hypnosis
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Cognitive Behavioural therapy (CBT)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
The Chico Vet Center understands that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
The Chico Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
At the Chico Vet Center, we work to bridge mental health care with every other aspect of Veterans’ lives.
You can expect your counselor to help you highlight the connection between mental health and various aspects of self-care (e.g. food and drink, working your body, surroundings, spirit and soul, personal development, recharging, and relationships).
The Chico Vet Center offers the following groups for creativity and self-care:
- Ensemble (Offers Veterans who are professional level musicians an opportunity to participate in group therapy by playing music)
- Poetry (Provides a opportunity and encouragement for a creative outlet for coping and processing)
- Walk n' Talk (Provides a opportunity for free-form conversation related to readjustment while also encouraging good health through exercise)
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We offer supportive evidence-based therapies and referrals (as needed) to support your goals.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
At the Chico Vet Center, we can connect you with the VA HUD-VASH program or other community resources to assist you with emergency, temporary, and permanent housing options.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Are you a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one?
Find support anytime day or night
If these symptoms lead to thoughts of death or suicide, it’s important you talk to someone right away. The Veterans Crisis Line offers free, confidential support, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
- Call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1
- Chat online
- Text 838255
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that navigating the variety of resources can be a challenge. The Chico Vet Center can help educate you on topics such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
The Chico Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
To assist bringing Vet Center information and services to eligible Veterans, the Chico Vet Center engages with various community organizations:
- Chico VA outpatient clinic
- Local Veteran/Service Member support organizations (Veterans of Foreign Wars, AmVets, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, and Vietnam Veterans of America)
- National Guard and Reserve units (649th Engineer Company)
- Local Civilian Veteran-Friendly Organizations (Butte County Veterans Continuum of Care and Tehama County Veterans Collaborative)
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Ask your Counselor if Telehealth services are appropriate and available in effort to aide in your readjustment goals.
How we're different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.