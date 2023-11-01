Health services

Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions

Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services and screening for employee hearing conservation.

We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:

Hearing and balance evaluations

Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments

Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)

