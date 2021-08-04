 Skip to Content
Caregiver support

VA Cincinnati health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.

Connect with a support coordinator

Tahlisha Dorsey LISW-S

Caregiver Support Coordinator

VA Cincinnati health care

Phone: 513-475-6329

Email: Tahlisha.Dorsey@va.gov

Megan Reeme LISW-S

Caregiver Support Coordinator

VA Cincinnati health care

Phone: 513-475-6366

Email: Megan.Reeme@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Cincinnati health care

If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Cincinnati health care caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:

  • Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
  • Matching you with services and benefits 
  • Connecting you with local resources and programs

VA Caregiver Support Line

The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Cincinnati region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.

Phone: 855-260-3274

