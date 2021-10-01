Flu Vaccine
Coatesville VA Medical Center is ready for flu season. The flu vaccine can reduce the risk of influenza-associated illness and hospitalization. Vaccination is the surest way to protect against getting the flu. Get your flu shot every year to protect yourself and help keep the flu from spreading to others
I have an upcoming appointment
Veterans may receive their influenza vaccination during any scheduled appointment with their care team to include when scheduled for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
Walk-in or schedule an appointment
If Veterans do not have an appointment and want to receive the flu vaccination, they can call 610-383-0239 to schedule an appointment or just walk in to our flu clinic Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. located in building 38 room B21.
Veterans are asked to bring a VA health care ID, wear a loose-fitting short sleeve shirt and wear a mask.
Community Care Network (CCN) in-network options
Eligible Veterans can also receive a no-cost seasonal flu shot at one of more than 60,000 Community Care Network (CCN) in-network retail pharmacies and urgent care locations. Find your nearest in-network community location at www.va.gov/find-locations. Veterans will need to present a valid government-issued identification, such as a Veteran Health ID Card, Department of Defense ID card, state-issued driver's license or ID card.