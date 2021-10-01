Flu Shots are now available

Coatesville VA Medical Center is ready for flu season. The flu vaccine can reduce the risk of influenza-associated illness and hospitalization.

Veterans may receive their flu vaccination during any scheduled appointment with their care team to include when scheduled for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

If Veterans do not have an appointment and want to receive the flu vaccination, they can call 610-383-0239 to schedule an appointment or just walk in to our flu clinic Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. located in building 38 room B21.

Veterans are asked to bring a VA health care ID, wear a loose-fitting short sleeve shirt and wear a mask.

Eligible Veterans can also receive a no-cost seasonal flu shot at one of more than 60,000 Community Care Network (CCN) in-network retail pharmacies and urgent care locations. Find your nearest in-network community location at www.va.gov/find-locations. Veterans will need to present a valid government-issued identification, such as a Veteran Health ID Card, Department of Defense ID card, state-issued driver's license or ID card.