Medical records office
Get copies of your VA medical records online, by mail or fax, or in person at our VA Columbia South Carolina health care Release of Information office.
Get your records online
Sign in to find, review, print, and download your VA medical records online.
Get your records in person
We can help you get copies of your VA medical records. We can also help you update your records. Call or visit one of our Release of Information offices.
What to bring
- A signed, written request for a copy of your records. You can download and complete an “Individuals’ Request for a Copy of Their Own Health Information” (VA Form 10-5345a) now. Or we can give this form to you when you arrive.
Get VA Form 10-5345a to download
- Your Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)
Release of Information office locations
6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC 29209-1638
Release of Information
Bldg. 100
Welcome Center, 1st Floor, Room 1B131
Main Phone
Release of Information
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Fri: 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Get your records by mail or fax
Send a signed and completed Individuals' Request for a Copy of Their Own Health Information (VA Form 10-5345a) to our Release of Information office.
Get VA Form 10-5345a to download
Note: Requests may take up to 20 business days to process. Remember, you can also review, print, and download your medical records online.
Mail your signed form to
6439 Garner's Ferry Road
Release of Information, Bldg. 100, Rm. 136D
Columbia, SC 29209
Fax your signed form to
How we share your records with providers outside VA
We securely share your electronic health information with participating non-VA health care providers and federal partners when they’re treating you.
If you want us to share your electronic health information, you don’t have to do anything. We automatically include you in electronic sharing. If you don’t want us to share your electronic health information, you can opt out at any time. You can manage your sharing options online, by mail, or in person.
Questions about medical records
In most cases, no. But you can get access to another person’s medical records if at least one of these descriptions is true for you:
- You have a signed, written authorization from the person that gives you their permission to get their medical records, or
- You’re listed as the person’s legal personal representative, and you have the legal documents needed to prove this
If you request someone else’s medical records, you’ll need to provide this information:
- Your valid, unexpired government-issued photo ID (like a passport or driver’s license), and
- Required legal documents, such as Power of Attorney (POA) or guardianship documentation, a death certificate, or a marriage certificate
You can get the medical records of a deceased patient only if you’re that person’s personal representative or next of kin. You’ll need to provide this information:
- A copy of the person’s death certificate, and
- Your valid, unexpired, government-issued photo ID (like a passport or driver’s license), and
- Any paperwork or legal documents that show you’re the person’s personal representative (such as their will or legal executor of estate document) or their next of kin (such as a marriage license or birth certificate)
Yes. If you make the request in person, you can tell us what format you’d like to get the records in. If you use VA Form 10-5345a, check the CD-ROM or Other box (and write in “DVD”).
Yes, we provide all available images on DVD.
You can also access and download many types of radiology images as part of your medical records online. You’ll need an identity-verified ID.me or Login.gov account.
Yes. Ask at the Register for Care office at your local VA health facility. The staff can give you documentation of your VA coverage.