Are you a first time visitor to the Dallas Vet Center?

Give us a call 214-361-5896 to schedule an appointment with one of our staff. You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737. Calling our main line after hours will automatically send you to the Vet Center Call Center.

If you have a scheduled appointment that you are unable to attend, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.

Some of our services are available on a walk-in basis, however to ensure we provide the best possible service we suggest calling ahead. Same day appointments available for those in crisis within operational hours.