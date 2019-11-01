Fiduciary claims

If you disagree with a VA decision on a fiduciary claim, you can choose one of the following review options to continue your case. If you aren’t satisfied with that review, you can try another option.

Mark your calendar You have 1 year from the date on your decision to request a decision review.



Decision review options

Add new and relevant evidence

The Supplemental Claim option isn’t available for fiduciary claims. You can file a new claim if you have new evidence.



Please choose one of the options below for your next review.

Ask for a new look from a senior reviewer

Download VA Form 20-0996: Higher-Level Review (PDF)

When you choose a Higher-Level Review, you’re asking for another review of the same evidence. A senior reviewer will take another look at your case and determine whether the decision can be changed based on a difference of opinion or an error.

Learn how to request a Higher-Level Review



You can’t submit any evidence.

You and/or your representative can speak with the reviewer on the phone. You can tell them why you think the decision should be changed and identify errors.

4-5 months VA’s goal for completing Higher-Level Reviews is 125 days. A review may take longer if VA needs to get records or schedule a new exam to correct an error.

Can I request a Higher-Level Review?

You can request a Higher-Level Review of an initial claim. This option isn’t available after a Higher-Level Review or Board Appeal.

Appeal to a Veterans Law Judge

Download VA Form 10182: Board Appeal (PDF)



A judge at the Board of Veterans’ Appeals in Washington, D.C., will review your case.

Learn more about how to request a Board Appeal

About 1 year The Board’s goal for deciding appeals with no new evidence and no hearing is about a year.

You have the option to add new evidence that a judge will review.

You also have the option to request a hearing with a judge. A video conference hearing will take place at a VA location near you.

Longer The Board will take longer to decide your appeal if you add new evidence or request a hearing.

Can I request a Board Appeal?

You can request a Board Appeal after an initial claim or Higher-Level Review decision. You can’t request two Board Appeals in a row.

After a Board decision

If you disagree with the Board’s decision and have new and relevant evidence that supports your case, you can file a Supplemental Claim. You can also appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims.

Learn more about your options after a Board decision

What happens next?

Find out what happens after you request a decision review

You don’t need to do anything while you wait unless VA sends you a letter asking for more information. If VA schedules exams for you, be sure not to miss them.

Track the status of your appeal

What if I need help?

A Veterans Service Organization or VA-accredited attorney or agent can help you request a decision review.

Get help requesting a decision review

What if I have more questions?

Get answers to frequently asked questions about decision reviews.

Go to FAQs