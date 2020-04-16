Manage a legacy VA appeal

This page applies to appeals for decisions dated before February 19, 2019. New appeals are no longer accepted through this legacy process.

How to appeal a VA claim decision

We changed to a new process on February 19, 2019. Which process applies to you depends on the date of your claim decision.

You need to use the new decision review process. Learn how to request a decision review

If you’re already in the middle of appealing a decision dated before February 19, 2019, the legacy appeals process (an appeal using our old process) is described below. There are 2 steps in the legacy appeals process when you can opt in to the new decision review process or continue your appeal with the legacy process.

