Returning service member care
VA Detroit health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Pamela Mackey LMSW
Transition and Care Management Program Manager
VA Detroit health care
Phone: 313-576-1000, ext. 63099
Daniel Kummer LMSW
TBI/Polytrauma Point of Contact
VA Detroit health care
Phone: 313-576-1000, ext 65446
Email: Daniel.Kummer@va.gov
Emanuel Dines LMSW, MHSA
Transition and Care Management Case Manager
VA Detroit health care
Phone: 313-576-1249
Veronica Wiegand LMSW
Transition and Care Management Case Manager
VA Detroit health care
Phone: 313-576-1000, ext. 61378
Email: Veronica.Wiegand@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Detroit health care
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Detroit provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.