ACORN Community Resource Guide
This guide was prepared by VA Detroit Mental Health Homeless Programs. For more information about this guide or if you have any questions, please contact 313-952-5635.
This guide compiles Detroit-area community resources for Veterans and their family members. All provided links are non-VA programs and linking does not equate to VA endorsement of provided resources. Additional eligibility requirements may be needed for some community resources.
Digital Needs Resources
- Bridging the Digital Divide - For Veterans who don’t have an internet-connected device, accessing telehealth can be difficult. With the Digital Divide Consult, your provider can refer you to a VA social worker who can help you get a device with data to successfully use VA telehealth services. For more information about the Digital Divide Consult, talk with your VA provider.
. https://telehealth.va.gov/digital-divide
- Office of Connected Care Help Desk - If you already have a video-capable device (such as a smartphone, iPad, laptop, etc.) and would like help in learning how to use it for telehealth, call the Office of Connected Care Help Desk at
available 24/7. The help desk assists Veterans with hardware and software issues related to telehealth, and can provide VA Video Connect test calls, helping Veterans to become comfortable with the video-to-home technology prior to using it for clinical care. . https://connectedcare.va.gov/
- Lifeline - Lifeline is a federal program dedicated to making phone and internet service more affordable for low-income households. This benefit provides eligible consumers with a monthly discount of up to $9.25. USAC’s Lifeline Support Center helps you apply for the program, understand eligibility requirements, and keep your benefit current through an annual recertification process.
. https://www.lifelinesupport.org/
- Detroit Public Library | Computers & Technology - Desktop computers are available for public use at all Library locations. Wi-Fi is available when the library building is open to the public. Check out a laptop computer and/or hotspot to use at home for up to 90 days. Reserve one by calling
or speaking with a librarian at any DPL location. The equipment will be available for you to pick up at the DPL location of your choice a few days later. . https://detroitpubliclibrary.org/services/computer-classes
- VA Education & Training Benefits - VA education benefits help Veterans, service members, and their qualified family members with needs like paying college tuition, finding the right school, or training program, and getting career counseling. Learn how to apply for and manage the education and training benefits you’ve earned.
. https://www.va.gov/education/
- Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Supported Education (SEd) Program - As a part of the Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Program, Supported Education (SEd) provides individualized supports for Veterans engaged in education and training programs as well as linkages with educational facilities that will facilitate Veterans successfully achieving their instructional goals.
. https://www.va.gov/HEALTH/cwt/veterans.asp
- Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency - Call 800-MICH-VET
) to reach Michigan Veteran Resource Service Center. Technicians are available Monday through Friday from 8:00a.m. to 4:50 p.m. During off hours, calls are answered by 211 and then referred to MVAA if additional follow up is needed. The MVAA can perform check-ins on Michigan Veterans to ensure they are receiving their benefits. . https://www.michigan.gov/mvaa
- Wayne State University – Office of Military and Veteran Academic Excellence - Provides direct and liaison services for all education and administrative matters pertaining to our student Veterans, their families and the military community at large.
. https://omvae.wayne.edu/
Employment Resources
- Vocational Rehabilitation Services: Compensated Work Therapy (VRS/CWT) - VRS/CWT supports Veterans by addressing obstacles related to finding and/or keeping work. VRS/CWT staff help Veterans with exploring vocational opportunities, job searching and preparing for interviews, and guidance on maintaining their job. VRS/CWT offers several programs to assist Veterans, including Transitional Work, Supported Employment, Community Based Employment Services, Supported Education, and Supported Self Employment. Please talk with your VA provider regarding placing this consult.
or . https://www.va.gov/HEALTH/cwt/index.asp
- Michigan Rehabilitation Services (MRS) - MRS is a statewide network of vocational rehabilitation (VR) professionals developing creative, customized solutions that meet the needs of individuals and business. They deliver individualized services that assist potential employees with differing abilities to prepare for, pursue and retain careers.
or 1- . https://www.michigan.gov/leo/bureaus-agencies/mrs
- Veterans’ Employment Services - Our team of military Veterans is dedicated to creating new futures for eligible Veterans and their spouses. By prioritizing their care through the Michigan Works! Network, VES
provides one-on-one career services designed to reduce barriers into the workforce.
. https://www.michigan.gov/leo/bureaus-agencies/wd/panel-veterans
- Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit - Goodwill helps match individuals with a job based on their interests and abilities. To receive these services, you must already be enrolled in a Goodwill Program.
. https://www.goodwilldetroit.org/services/for-individuals/employment-services/
- MiSide – Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program (HVRP) - The Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program (HVRP) helps homeless vets find meaningful employment and stable housing so that they can be productive members of the community. The program assists veterans experiencing homelessness with resources, digital learning, financial literacy, vocational training and job opportunities.
. https://miside.org/miwealth/homeless-veterans-reintegration-program-hvrp
Food and Nutrition Resources
- MI Bridges – Food Assistance Program - The Food Assistance Program (FAP) helps low-income families and individuals pay for groceries. For more information call
or apply through the MI Bridges website. https://newmibridges.michigan.gov/
- PantryNet - The PantryNet food map shows the locations of food pantries, drive-up mobile food distributions events, soup kitchens, as well as shelter facilities. The food map can filter locations according to zip code, category, and days of week that food resources are available. The site also provides links for other food resources such as Michigan 2-1-1, MI Bridges, and Emergency Food Assistance programs.
. https://pantrynet.org/
- Volunteers of America – Veteran Food Security Program - The Veteran Food Security Project (VFSP) funded by the Bob Woodruff Foundation has multiple components and serve Michigan Veterans regardless of discharge status. Available services include shelf-stable food items (one week of food), Hot food available at Detroit Veteran Housing Program and case management.
. https://www.voami.org/services/veteran-food-security-project/
- Forgotten Harvest - Forgotten Harvest delivers 144,000 pounds of surplus food per day to local charities five days a week, providing families in need with fresh and nutritious food free of charge. Visit their website and you can click on the day to find a mobile pantry location near you.
. https://www.forgottenharvest.org/find-food/
- Food and Other Resources (F.O.R) Helpline - The F.O.R Helpline is able to offer assistance in over 240 languages to Michigan residents in all 83 counties that may need help with applying for SNAP benefits, accessing local food programs, or referrals to other resources.
. https://www.fbcmich.org/food-resources-helpline
Housing Resources
- Healthcare for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) - The HCHV staff assist Veterans who are homeless by assessing their needs, linking Veterans with VA and community resources, referring to transitional and permanent housing options, connecting Veterans with medical, substance use, mental health, vocational and dental care as needed.
. https://www.va.gov/homeless/hchv.asp
- Veterans Community Resource and Referral Center (VCRRC) - The VCRRC is an outpatient program located in the community designed to be a one-stop service center for Veterans experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness. This facility includes a laundry room, computer lab, showers, and ready to heat meals. Transitional housing, permanent housing, medical care through our Homeless-Patient Aligned Care Team, psychiatric services through our Housing First ACT team, benefits application, and linking with other community resources are many of the services offered.
. https://www.va.gov/HOMELESS/crrc.asp
- Housing and Urban Development / VA Supportive Housing (HUD/VASH) - The HUD/VASH program is a permanent supportive housing program designed to get our most vulnerable Veterans experiencing homelessness, into subsidized housing with supportive services. For referral to this program, Veterans need to be assessed through our HCHV or VCRRC.
. https://www.va.gov/homeless/hud-vash.asp
Legal Support Resources
- Veterans Justice Outreach Program - The Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO) Program is part of the Homeless Program Continuum of Care, designed to assist Veterans involved in the legal system to connect with VA services, and when possible, avoid incarceration. Our VJO staff work with police, judges, probation officers and jail personnel to identify Veterans in need of assistance. VJO staff determines eligibility, enroll, and refer to both VA and non-VA services upon release, and assist Veterans in jails by connecting them with housing and other services for reintegration into the community.
or . https://www.va.gov/homeless/vjo.asp
- Lakeshore Legal Aid - Counsel & Advocacy Law Line (CALL) is a division of Lakeshore Legal Aid. CALL offers attorney-staffed telephone advice, brief service, and referrals to seniors and other low income people. Eligible clients receive immediate legal advice and brief services, and ineligible callers are offered private bar and social service referrals. CALL attorneys regularly resolve consumer, education, employment, health, and housing disputes, secure and protect public benefits, and guide self-represented litigants through domestic, housing, and other civil actions. Additional Resource: Service is offered every Thursday from 9:00am-4:00pm at the
John D. Dingell VA Medical Center - 4646 John R. Detroit, MI 48201 – Room A1012.
. https://lakeshorelegalaid.org/
- Legal Aid and Defender Association, Inc. - Legal Aid and Defender Association, Inc. (LAD), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, provides comprehensive civil legal services to residents of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties who cannot afford an attorney. All potential clients must complete a screening process to determine their eligibility for legal services, as well as lack of conflicts with other clients. Additional Resource: Service is offered every Tuesday from 1:30pm-5:00pm and every Thursday from 4:00pm-6:00pm at the Detroit VA Valor Center - 3245 East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, MI 48207.
or . https://ladadetroit.org/
- Michigan Legal Help - Michigan Legal Help is for people who are handling their legal problems without a
lawyer. It can help you learn about your legal problems and get ready for court. This website does not give legal advice, and it is not a substitute for having a lawyer. https://michiganlegalhelp.org/
Social Support Resources
- VA Caregiver Support Program (CSP) - The Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) Caregiver Support Program (CSP) offers clinical services to caregivers of eligible and covered Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system. The program’s mission is to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our Nation’s Veterans, through education, resources, support, and services. 1-
or . https://www.caregiver.va.gov
- Compassionate Contact Corps (CCC) - Compassionate Contact Corps (CCC) matches trained VA volunteers with Veterans who report feeling lonely. Those volunteers call their matched Veteran once per week to provide friendly conversation and connection. This program has been proven to reduce loneliness and improve overall well-being in Veterans.
. https://www.volunteer.va.gov/ccc.asp#three
- VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement - There is a corps of volunteers who provide many important functions throughout the Medical Center. There are many areas in which you can volunteer. If you have
special skills to offer, please call
so we can discuss how you can best use your talents to help our patients.
- Vet2Vet - Vet2Vet meetings are run by trained Veteran volunteers and participation is not recorded in a Veteran’s medical record. The goals of Vet2Vet are to: discover tools for effective living, including managing physical and mental illness, expand social support network, increase coping and problem-solving skills, and decrease feelings of loneliness and isolation. PHONE: Call 1-
then use code 665 637 068#. Please call 5 minutes before meeting. VIDEO: To join by video, send an email with your name and contact information to detroitmentalhealthcouncil@gmail.com and a link will be sent to you.
Transportation Resources
- Transportation Navigation Hub (TNH) - The Michigan Transportation Navigation Hub (TNH) serves Veterans who receive care within any of the four VA Medical Centers and/or any of the VA Outpatient Clinics in the Lower Peninsula of Michigan. It is a "one-stop shop" for your VA transportation needs! The TNH aims to provide an easy and streamlined process through which Veterans can receive transportation for their care needs. An approved VA Travel Consult is needed to access this service. Please talk with your VA provider regarding placing this consult. Please note: Requests must be made at least three business days prior to your appointment.
. Veteran Transportation Services | VA Detroit Health Care | Veterans Affairs
- DAV Transportation - Disabled American Veterans (DAV) operates a fleet of vehicles around the country to provide free transportation to VA medical facilities for injured and ill veterans to get to scheduled medical appointments. Contact the Hospital Service Coordinator for information or assistance. Please remember that the DAV Transportation Network is staffed by volunteers; therefore, it is unable to cover every community.
. https://www.dav.org/get-help-now/medical-transportation/
- Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) - The Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) is the largest public transit provider in Michigan that serves the city of Detroit, surrounding suburbs, and neighboring cities, including Highland Park and Hamtramck. DDOT prides itself on providing reliable, clean, safe, and efficient service to an average of 85,000 riders daily.
. https://detroitmi.gov/departments/detroit-department-transportation
- Smart Bus – Veteran Transportation - SMART is honored to serve southeast Michigan’s sizeable community of Veterans and military families with a variety of transportation services. This page is your “One-Click” clearinghouse to get information you need to plan your trip for your medical appointment at the Detroit VA Medical Center, to and from work, or to visit family. SMART is proud to provide Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) service for people with disabilities.
/ ADA Department . https://www.smartbus.org/
Treatment and Clinical Resources
- John D. Dingell VA Medical Center -
Main Hospital
Primary Care Appointment Scheduling
Mental Health Appointment Scheduling
Veterans Crisis Line Dial 988 then press 1
24/7 Emergency Services Dial 911
- Mental Health Triage - This same-day mental health triage will provide clinical assessment to determine the mental health services or crisis interventions most appropriate for you and help you navigate your mental health needs.
.
- Substance Use Triage and Orientation - This is a first come–first served clinic where you will see a trained clinician who will help you determine the services most appropriate for you. Services include clinical assessment, medical triage, orientation to programming and treatment coordination. You may be seen the same day or follow up appointments and services can/will be scheduled, all depending on your clinical needs. If you are already working with staff in the Mental Health Clinic, your provider can submit a referral to connect you with a scheduled Specialty Substance Use Disorder Clinic follow up appointment. For urgent or after-hours SUD needs, please go directly to the nearest Urgent Care or Emergency Room, or call Veterans Crisis Line at 988, then press 1.
.
- Veterans Community Resource and Referral Center (VCRRC) - The VCRRC is an outpatient program located in the community designed to be a one-stop service center for Veterans experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness. Services offered include transitional housing, permanent housing, medical care through our Homeless-Patient Aligned Care Team, psychiatric services through our Housing First ACT team, benefits application, and linking with other community resources.
. Piquette Street VA Clinic | VA Detroit Health Care | Veterans Affairs
Utilities Resources
- THAW - THAW works with agencies across Michigan to provide emergency energy and utility help to households facing financial difficulties. THAW has multiple utility assistance programs available which are open to income-eligible Michigan residents. However, before seeking THAW assistance, THAW encourages you to contact your utility provider to see what options may be available to you. For utility bill help, please call/text THAW at
. https://thawfund.org/
- United Way of Southeastern Michigan - MEAP (Michigan Energy Assistance Program) is a statewide program providing assistance with energy bills. United Way can provide MEAP assistance statewide. WRAP (Water Residential Assistance Program) helps with water bills based on your household income. United Way can provide WRAP assistance for Oakland County residents only. WRAP is available in other counties through other entities. Anyone in the state can dial 2-1-1 to find their nearest WRAP and/or MEAP provider. 2-1-1 or
. https://unitedwaysem.org/get-help/community-resources/utility-assistance/
- MiSide – Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) - The Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program at MiSide aims to improve very low-income Veteran families’ housing stability. SSVF provides outreach and case management services and assists participants in obtaining VA benefits and other public benefits. Veterans may qualify for short term rental assistance or assistance with first month’s rent, security deposit and /or utility assistance.
. https://miside.org/mihealth/supportive-services-veteran-families-ssvf
- Michigan Veterans Trust Fund (MVTF) - The Michigan Veterans Trust Fund (MVTF) has been helping Veterans and their families regain their financial footing since 1946. In addition to providing emergency financial assistance through its Emergency Grant Program, Consumers Energy recently donated $200,000 to the MVTF to assist Veterans and their dependents with utility bills. 1-
. https://www.michigan.gov/mvaa/other-benefits-and-resources/panel-state/panel-content