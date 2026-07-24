Gulf War Illnesses linked to Afghanistan service

VA disability compensation provides tax-free monthly payments. If you have an illness or other health condition that’s connected to your service as a Gulf War Veteran from 1990 to now, you may be eligible. This includes service in Iraq, Afghanistan, and certain other areas. Read this page to learn more.

Note: We’ve added information about illnesses linked to service in Iraq and certain other areas to this page. We’re working to combine the Gulf War Illnesses pages into one based on PACT Act updates.