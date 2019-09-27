Gulf War Illnesses linked to Afghanistan service
If you served in Afghanistan, you may suffer from illnesses or other conditions related to service in this region. Find out if you can get disability compensation or benefits.
Can I get disability benefits from VA?
You may be able to get benefits if you served in Afghanistan, you didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge, and your chronic illness or other condition meets the requirements listed below.
All of these must be true. Your chronic illness or other condition:
- Started while you were on active duty or after September 19, 2001, and
- Caused you to be ill for at least 6 months, and
- Qualified you for a disability rating of 10% or more, and
- Was caused only by your service in Afghanistan
And you must also have a diagnosis of one or more of these conditions:
- Brucellosis
- Campylobacter jejuni
- Coxiella burnetii (Q fever)
- Malaria*
- Mycobacterium tuberculosis*
- Nontyphoid Salmonella
- Shigella
- Visceral leishmaniasis*
- West Nile Virus
*Indicates that there are exceptions to how we decide if these illnesses qualify you for benefits and these conditions may be covered even after a year has passed.
Who’s covered?
Veterans
What kind of disability benefits can I get?
- Health care
- Compensation (payments)
How do I get these benefits?
You’ll need to file a claim for disability compensation.
What if I need help filing my claim?
You can get help from a trained professional trusted to help with VA-related claims.
