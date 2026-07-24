Gulf War Illnesses linked to Afghanistan service
VA disability compensation provides tax-free monthly payments. If you have an illness or other health condition that’s connected to your service as a Gulf War Veteran from 1990 to now, you may be eligible. This includes service in Iraq, Afghanistan, and certain other areas. Read this page to learn more.
Note: We’ve added information about illnesses linked to service in Iraq and certain other areas to this page. We’re working to combine the Gulf War Illnesses pages into one based on PACT Act updates.
Am I eligible for disability benefits from VA?
You may be eligible for compensation if you meet the requirements listed here. Getting a disability rating may also make you eligible for VA healthcare and other benefits.
To be eligible, all of these descriptions must be true:
- You served in a recognized location during a qualifying time period, and
- You didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge, and
- You have an illness or other health condition that’s connected to your service, and
- You meet any applicable timing requirements for when a healthcare provider diagnosed you with the condition
Keep reading to learn more about the conditions we assume (or “presume”) are connected to service for Gulf War Veterans. We call these presumptive conditions.
What does it mean to have a presumptive condition?
To get a VA disability rating, your disability must connect to your military service. For many health conditions that developed years after your service, you need to prove that your military service caused your condition.
But for some conditions, we automatically assume (or “presume”) that your service caused your condition. We call these “presumptive conditions.”
We consider a condition presumptive when it’s established by law or regulation.
If you have a presumptive condition, you don’t need to prove that your service caused the condition. You only need to meet the service requirements for the presumption.
What are the presumptive conditions for Gulf War Veterans?
Conditions diagnosed during active duty or at any time after separation
We consider these undiagnosed illnesses presumptive if you served in a recognized location, a healthcare provider diagnosed you while you were on active duty or at any time after separation, and you’ve been ill for at least 6 months:
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Fibromyalgia
- Functional gastrointestinal disorders
- Medically unexplained chronic multisymptom illness
- Other undiagnosed illnesses, such as cardiovascular signs and symptoms, muscle and joint pain, and headaches
Review the recognized locations for undiagnosed illnesses
Conditions diagnosed within 1 year of separation
We consider these infectious diseases presumptive if you served in a recognized location and a healthcare provider diagnosed you within 1 year of separation:
- Brucellosis
- Campylobacter jejuni
- Coxiella burnetii (Q fever)
- Malaria (or sooner in some cases)
- Nontyphoid salmonella
- Shigella
- West Nile virus
Review the recognized locations for infectious diseases
Conditions diagnosed any time after separation
We consider these infectious diseases presumptive if a healthcare provider diagnosed you any time after separation:
- Mycobacterium tuberculosis
- Visceral leishmaniasis
What about presumptive conditions for burn pit or other toxic exposures?
We’ve added more than 20 burn pit and other toxic exposure presumptive conditions based on the PACT Act. This change expands benefits for Gulf War era and post-9/11 Veterans in recognized locations.
Learn about burn pit and other toxic exposure presumptive conditions
What are the recognized Gulf War locations for undiagnosed illness presumptive conditions?
If you served in any of these locations on or after August 2, 1990, we presume your undiagnosed illness is associated with your service:
- Afghanistan (airspace not included)
- Bahrain
- Egypt (airspace not included)
- Iraq
- Israel (airspace not included)
- Jordan (airspace not included)
- Kuwait
- Neutral zone between Iraq and Saudi Arabia
- Oman
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- Syria (airspace not included)
- Turkey (airspace not included)
- The United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- The waters of the Arabian Sea, Gulf of Aden, Gulf of Oman, Persian Gulf, and Red Sea
Note: The airspace above all of the countries and locations listed in this section is recognized, unless specified that it’s not included.
What are the recognized Gulf War locations for infectious disease presumptive conditions?
If you served in any of these locations on or after August 2, 1990, we presume your infectious disease is associated with your service:
- Afghanistan (airspace not included and only service after September 19, 2001)
- Bahrain
- Iraq
- Kuwait
- Neutral zone between Iraq and Saudi Arabia
- Oman
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- The United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- The waters of the Arabian Sea, Gulf of Aden, Gulf of Oman, Persian Gulf, and Red Sea
Note: The airspace above all of the countries and locations listed in this section is recognized, unless specified that it’s not included.
How do I file a disability compensation claim?
If you haven’t filed a claim yet for the presumptive condition
You can file a new claim online now. You can also file by mail, in person, or with the help of an accredited representative.
Learn more about how to file a disability compensation claim
If we denied your disability claim in the past and we now consider your condition presumptive
You can submit a Supplemental Claim. We’ll review your case again.
What if I need help filing my claim?
You can get help from an accredited attorney, claims agent, or Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representative.
What if my condition or active-duty service location isn’t listed here?
You can still apply for disability compensation. If your condition or service location isn’t listed here, you’ll need to submit more evidence to show how your condition connects to your service.
More helpful information
If you received an other than honorable, bad conduct, or dishonorable discharge, you may not be eligible for some VA benefits. Find out how to apply for a discharge upgrade and other options.
We’ve extended the period of healthcare enhanced eligibility for Gulf War era and post-9/11 combat Veterans. Find out if you may be eligible and how to apply.
The PACT Act expands VA benefits and healthcare to more Veterans exposed to toxic substances during service. Find out what this means for you or your loved ones.