Gulf War Illnesses linked to Afghanistan service

You may be able to get benefits if you served in Afghanistan, you didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge, and your chronic illness or other condition meets the requirements listed below.

All of these must be true. Your chronic illness or other condition:

Started while you were on active duty or after September 19, 2001, and

Caused you to be ill for at least 6 months, and

Qualified you for a disability rating of 10% or more, and

Was caused only by your service in Afghanistan

And you must also have a diagnosis of one or more of these conditions:

Brucellosis

Campylobacter jejuni

Coxiella burnetii (Q fever)

Malaria*

Mycobacterium tuberculosis*

Nontyphoid Salmonella

Shigella

Visceral leishmaniasis*

West Nile Virus

*Indicates that there are exceptions to how we decide if these illnesses qualify you for benefits and these conditions may be covered even after a year has passed.

Find out what other health risks may be connected to your service in Afghanistan