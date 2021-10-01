DuBois Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more DuBois Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
First time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 814-372-2095 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
Making an appointment:
After your initial contact with the DuBois Vet Center, a counselor will be notified to call you to schedule an appointment. You can expect a return call within 1-2 business days, and we should be able to schedule your first appointment within 2-10 business days, depending on schedule availabilities.
Anyone in crisis will be seen within the same day.
Contacting us:
You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.
Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:
If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.
First-time visitor or walk-ins:
If you are a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call 814-372-2095 to discuss how we can help.
Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving and other form of VA benefits. On your fist visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents, such as a DD214
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you do not have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility, and answer any questions you might have.
Ample parking spaces are available in our parking lot, park in any unmarked spaces. The DuBois Vet Center entrance is on the North-East corner of the building. Accessible parking spaces are available near our entrance.
RideATA, DuBois Are Purple Route-Downtown-Hospital, Clearfield County has a stop at the corner of Meadow Lane and Beaver Drive that is within waking distance to our location.
Visit the RideATA website for more bus route options.
In the spotlight at DuBois Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
DuBois Vet Center Groups
Groups include
- Vietnam Vet Support Group
- Women's Veteran Group
- McKean County Veterans Support Group
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We understand the benefits found in including your family members during your transition from military to civilian life.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the DuBois Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
Care at our center includes:
- One-on-one hour-long counseling sessions targeted at your individual needs
- Group counseling for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans, Vietnam Veterans; Spouse/Significant Others, and more
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Here at the DuBois Vet Center, we host several modalities of treatments such as
- one on one counseling
- group counseling
Every form of counseling follows evidence based practices and is provided free of charge by a licensed counselor.
Call us at 814-372-2095 to explore and to learn about treatment options, self-help tools, and more.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
The DuBois Vet Center understands the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
The DuBois Vet Center can also connect you with Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs) in your community.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
At the DuBois Vet Center, we provide long-term support to help Veterans and service members overcome underlying issues.
We refer Veterans and service members struggling with addiction to the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center and other community partners to detox and gain stability.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
We know the resources and can point you in the right direction.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
The best suicide prevention is active treatment, so if you struggle with any mental health issues, get in touch with us!
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
If you or your organization would like to learn more about the Veteran culture and we, through a collaboration, can help the community as a whole and support our Veteran community reach out to the DuBois Vet Center. We can provide individual or group educational briefings.
Your organization does not have to be Veteran-centric to learn how the Veteran culture may contribute to the community or your organization.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
If you are unable to come to the DuBois Vet Center for a variety of reasons such as not being able to take time off from your busy schedule or not feeling well, we can accommodate you with telehealth services.
How we're different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.