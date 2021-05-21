Mental Health Care
The Durham VA Health Care Sytem operates a comprehensive behavioral health program. We are a regional center of excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.
Connect with a Care Coordinator
Our mental health program provides consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues that can impact emotional well-being.
- Mental Health Clinic in room FG133 on the main campus of the Durham VA Medical Center
Contact Number(s)
- Outpatient Mental Health Clinic 919-286-0411 Ext. 176073/176074
- Emergency Mental Health Services 919-28-0411 Ext. 1765418
- 888-878-6890 Ext. 176073/176074
VA Community Mental Health Point of Contact
VA Durham health care
Phone: 919-286-0411, ext. 176026
Email: Cynthia.woods@va.gov
Care we provide at the Durham VA Health Care System
The Behavioral Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Our services include:
- Psychiatry
- Psychology
- Services for Veterans who are homeless
- Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs
- Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)
Confidentiality
Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.