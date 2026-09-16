Mental Health Care
The Durham VA Health Care System operates a comprehensive behavioral health program. We are a regional center of excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask your primary care provider about a referral to a mental health provider to best determine what services might be right for you. Our mental health program provides consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues that can impact emotional well-being.
Connect with a Care Coordinator
- Mental Health Clinic in room FG133 on the main campus of the Durham VA Medical Center
- Outpatient Mental Health Clinic
/176074
- Emergency Mental Health Services 919-28-0411 Ext. 175418
/176074
Brittany Simmons Simmons LCSW
Transitions of Care Coordinator
VA Durham health care
Phone:
Email: Brittany.Simmons@va.gov
Samuel Bastien Bastien RN
Transitions of Care Coordinator
VA Durham health care
Phone:
Email: Sameul.Bastien@va.gov
Mental health care we provide at the Durham VA Health Care System
We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. are available in person or via telehealth. Our services include:
Medication treatment for a wide range of psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, Depression, Anxiety and PTSD
Wellness Management strategies when living with a Psychotic Disorder
Individual and group therapy for Depression, anxiety, anger and difficulties with emotion regulation including self-harm.
Treatment for conditions related to Military Sexual Trauma
Psychotherapy PTSD and trauma related conditions
Individual and group psychotherapy for chronic pain
Sleep treatment for insomnia, difficulties using a CPAP or recurring nightmares
Mental health support for Veterans receiving palliative care or oncology services
Peer support services
LGBTQ+ support and mental health services
Intimate Partner Violence assistance
Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)
Treatment to address the Effects of TBI
Treatment for Substance Use disorders
Tobacco use treatment
Our Approaches to care are based in
Evidence based approaches Evidence-Based Treatment - Mental Health (va.gov)
Services for Veterans who are homeless
Treatment for substance use disorders including alcohol, drugs, and tobacco
Keeping you safe
VA encourages Veterans, Service members and their families to make sure guns are safely secured, especially in times of crisis. Read more about Lethal Means
Confidentiality
Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.
Find Additional Support You Need
Browse our catalog of resources for specific types of Veterans and civilians.
Vocational Rehabilitation Services
Legal Help for Veterans - Office of General Counsel (va.gov)
Homeless Veteran care at VA Durham
Caregiver support at VA Durham
Can I speak to a fellow Veteran who’s been through this before?
Yes. The Be There peer assistance program, in partnership with Military OneSource, offers support to service members (including National Guard soldiers and Reservists), their families, and transitioning Veterans up to 365 days after separation or retirement. Through this program, you can talk privately with peer coaches who are Veterans, service members, or military spouses.
To talk with a peer coach, call Military OneSource’s free, confidential peer support services at 800-342-9647. This service is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
It’s hard for me to get to a VA facility in person. Can I get mental health services online?
Yes. You may be able to use one or more of the care options listed below.
The Veteran Training online self-help portal for overcoming everyday challenges: You can use this portal’s tools to help manage your anger, develop parenting and problem-solving skills, and more. The tools are based on proven mental health practices that have successfully helped other Veterans and families. The portal is free, and you don’t have to sign in or provide any personal information to use the tools. Visit the Veteran Training portal
Smartphone apps for Veterans: There are more tools than ever before to support your mental health. Complement your care with mental health apps. These resources can help you manage posttraumatic stress disorder-related symptoms and stress, learn to practice mindfulness, manage depression symptoms and more.
The VA telemental health program: You can connect with a VA mental health provider through a computer or mobile device in your home or at your nearest VA health facility. If you’re enrolled in VA health care, ask any of your providers to help connect you with our telemental health program.
You can also call 877-927-8387 (TTY: 711) to talk with a fellow combat Veteran about your experiences, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
If you’d like to connect with other Veterans, families, and local services, you can visit our Make the Connection website. This site connects millions of Veterans, and their family members and friends, to local VA and community mental health resources. Visit the site to access these referral resources and hear Veteran testimonials of strength and recovery. Go to Make the Connection
For Mental Health Appointments:
Durham Outpatient Mental Health Clinic
Hillandale II VA Clinic –
Greenville HCC -
Morehead City CBOC -
Emergency Mental Health Services
Community Mental Health Summit POC:
Kathleen Tise, LCSW, Local Recovering Coordinator, Kathleen.Tise@va.gov