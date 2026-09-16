Mental health care we provide at the Durham VA Health Care System

We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. are available in person or via telehealth. Our services include:

Medication treatment for a wide range of psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, Depression, Anxiety and PTSD

Wellness Management strategies when living with a Psychotic Disorder

Individual and group therapy for Depression, anxiety, anger and difficulties with emotion regulation including self-harm.

Treatment for conditions related to Military Sexual Trauma

Psychotherapy PTSD and trauma related conditions

Individual and group psychotherapy for chronic pain

Sleep treatment for insomnia, difficulties using a CPAP or recurring nightmares

Mental health support for Veterans receiving palliative care or oncology services

Peer support services

LGBTQ+ support and mental health services

Couples therapy

Intimate Partner Violence assistance

Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)

Treatment to address the Effects of TBI

Treatment for Substance Use disorders

Tobacco use treatment

Our Approaches to care are based in

Evidence based approaches Evidence-Based Treatment - Mental Health (va.gov)

Recovery Oriented Care

Services for Veterans who are homeless

Treatment for substance use disorders including alcohol, drugs, and tobacco

Whole Health Care

Keeping you safe

Suicide Prevention

VA encourages Veterans, Service members and their families to make sure guns are safely secured, especially in times of crisis. Read more about Lethal Means

Confidentiality

Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.

Find Additional Support You Need

Browse our catalog of resources for specific types of Veterans and civilians.

Mental Health Home (va.gov)

Transitioning Service Member

Veteran Looking for Support

Woman Veteran

Family Member or Friend

Older Veteran

Health Care Provider

College Faculty Member

Vocational Rehabilitation Services

Legal Help for Veterans - Office of General Counsel (va.gov)

Homeless Veteran care at VA Durham

Caregiver support at VA Durham

Learn about VA Benefits

Find a Vet Center near you

Can I speak to a fellow Veteran who’s been through this before?

Yes. The Be There peer assistance program, in partnership with Military OneSource, offers support to service members (including National Guard soldiers and Reservists), their families, and transitioning Veterans up to 365 days after separation or retirement. Through this program, you can talk privately with peer coaches who are Veterans, service members, or military spouses.

To talk with a peer coach, call Military OneSource’s free, confidential peer support services at 800-342-9647. This service is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

It’s hard for me to get to a VA facility in person. Can I get mental health services online?

Yes. You may be able to use one or more of the care options listed below.

The Veteran Training online self-help portal for overcoming everyday challenges: You can use this portal’s tools to help manage your anger, develop parenting and problem-solving skills, and more. The tools are based on proven mental health practices that have successfully helped other Veterans and families. The portal is free, and you don’t have to sign in or provide any personal information to use the tools. Visit the Veteran Training portal

Smartphone apps for Veterans: There are more tools than ever before to support your mental health. Complement your care with mental health apps. These resources can help you manage posttraumatic stress disorder-related symptoms and stress, learn to practice mindfulness, manage depression symptoms and more.

The VA telemental health program: You can connect with a VA mental health provider through a computer or mobile device in your home or at your nearest VA health facility. If you’re enrolled in VA health care, ask any of your providers to help connect you with our telemental health program.

You can also call 877-927-8387 (TTY: 711) to talk with a fellow combat Veteran about your experiences, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

If you’d like to connect with other Veterans, families, and local services, you can visit our Make the Connection website. This site connects millions of Veterans, and their family members and friends, to local VA and community mental health resources. Visit the site to access these referral resources and hear Veteran testimonials of strength and recovery. Go to Make the Connection