Durham VA Medical Center
The Durham Veterans Affairs Medical Center has been improving the health of the men and women who have so proudly served our nation. We consider it our privilege to serve your healthcare needs in any way we can. Services are available to more than 200,000 Veterans living in a 27-county area of central and eastern North Carolina.
Common conditions: coronavirus, COVID-19
We provide COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans as well as their spouses and caregivers. We also provide vaccines to Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) recipients and VA staff.
Contact information
508 Fulton Street
Hours
day
hours
Mon.
24/7
Tue.
24/7
Wed.
24/7
Thu.
24/7
Fri.
24/7
Sat.
24/7
Sun.
24/7
Appointments
Your VA health care team will contact you if you’re eligible to get a vaccine during this time. As the supply of vaccine increases, we'll work with our care teams to let Veterans know their options.
If you are caring for a Veteran with serious illness or disabilities, we can help you support them—and take care of yourself. You may qualify for services like training, counseling or respite care when you need a break.
Care we provide at VA Durham health care
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
Common conditions: reflux, GERD, Barrett's esophagus, endoscopy, colonoscopy
Our gastrointestinal (GI) specialists offer screening and treatment for conditions affecting your GI tract, gallbladder, liver and pancreas—like reflux, Crohn’s disease, hepatitis and pancreatitis.
Care we provide at VA Durham health care
We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides services like:
Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system
Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases
Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working
Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system
24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux
Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss
As you age, we offer a range of medical and support services to help you stay as healthy, active and independent as possible. We also offer help to family members and caregivers who may support you.
Care we provide at VA Durham health care
We assess your situation and condition to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran in your care, and then we coordinate your care. Our team of specialists provides geriatric services that include:
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Care we provide at VA Durham health care
We help homeless Veterans, or those at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
Job training, life skills development, and education
Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we’re committed to serving your needs. The LGBTQ+ Veteran care coordinator at your VA health care facility can help you get the care you need in a safe, sensitive environment.
Care we provide at VA Durham health care
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of Veterans who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning (LGBTQ+) or a related identity. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
Hormone therapy
Substance use and alcohol treatment
Testing and treatment for HIV and STIs (sexually transmitted infections)
Mental health care
Psychosocial assessments for gender-confirming surgeries and hormone therapy
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.
Care we provide at VA Durham health care
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.
Care we provide at VA Durham health care
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
Marriage and relationship problems
Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
We offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA.
Care we provide at VA Durham health care
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.
Care we provide at VA Durham health care
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
Check your lab and test results
Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy.
Care we provide at VA Durham health care
Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like:
Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation
Medication, stretching, and massage for short-term pain relief
Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain
Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills
Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities
Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Care we provide at VA Durham health care
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
Pain relief and joint mobilization
Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain
Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Care we provide at VA Durham health care
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
Labs and blood work
Mental health care
Women's health care
Radiology
Social services
Telehealth
We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs.
Care we provide at VA Durham health care
Our therapies promote your independence and enhance your health and well-being if you’re a Veteran with an injury, chronic (long-lasting) illness, or disabling condition. After your primary health care provider gives you a referral, a recreation therapist will develop treatment goals for you.
Recreation and creative arts therapy provides services and activities that include:
Animal interaction
Music, art, and crafts
Community outings
Exercise, sports, and games
Gardening and leisure education
We provide medical care and rehabilitation services to Veterans in our Community Living Center and in their homes. Services include home-based primary care, medical foster home support, and hospice and palliative care.
Care we provide at VA Durham health care
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
24/7 nursing and medical care
Physical therapy
Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Care we provide at VA Durham health care
At VA Durham health care, we can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.
Care we provide at VA Durham health care
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
Home health services
Legal services
Transportation
Community living
If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life.
Care we provide at VA Durham health care
VA has the nation’s largest system of care for spinal cord injuries and disorders. We provide a convenient, connected network of experts to care for you during each phase of your life. Our experienced primary care providers are trained to check for problems unique to spinal cord injuries.
With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.
Care we provide at VA Durham health care
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
Mental health
Retinal care (eye)
Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
If you have to travel far for care, we may be able to reimburse (repay) you for travel expenses. We can also help arrange transportation for getting to and from your VA appointment.
Care we provide at VA Durham health care
If you’re traveling for VA-approved care, we can repay you for the cost of using regular transportation that includes cars, planes, trains, buses, taxis, rideshare, or light rail. You may also be eligible for repayment when using ambulances, wheelchair vans, or ambulettes (non-emergency medical transportation).
Round-trip transportation services between your home and our hospital and clinics (beneficiary travel)
Common conditions: sore throat, pink eye, flu, sprains and strains
We provide immediate, walk-in care for minor injuries and non-emergency illnesses that are not life-threatening but need early attention.
Care we provide at VA Durham health care
Our urgent care clinic offers walk-in health care when you need help right away, but don’t have an emergency. Urgent care doesn’t replace your primary care doctor, but it can help when your doctor’s office is closed and you need to see a health care professional immediately. We treat medical conditions like:
Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Care we provide at VA Durham health care
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:
Acupuncture to help you manage pain without drugs
Meditation and mindfulness training
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics and gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Care we provide at VA Durham health care
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
Mental health care and counseling
Lifestyle wellness services
Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation