Urgent Care
Less than life-threatening injuries or symptoms can be treated at a VA facility or by in network urgent care providers. For life threatening injuries or symptoms, call 911 or go to the emergency room.
Report emergency treatment within 72 hours by calling 844-724-7842 (844-72HRVHA ) or visiting https://emergencycarereporting.communitycare.va.gov.
For Veteran enrolled in VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System
- Call 800-698-2411 (MyVA411) and select option 1, then option 3 to verify eligibility for urgent care services.
- Use the VA facility locator to find in-network urgent care locations
- You must visit an in-network pharmacy in the same state as your urgent care visit to avoid any issues filling your urgent care prescription.
- Bring a valid, government-issued ID to in-network urgent care location. Ask and verify the urgent care provider and pharmacy is in VA network.
- Call 866-620-2071 for assistance if you have difficulty receiving urgent care or filling your urgent care prescription.
- Do not pay a copayment at the time of urgent care.
For provider
- Call 833-483-8669 (833-4VETNOW) to confirm Veteran’s eligibility for urgent care services.
- Ensure 14-day Rx is on VA Urgent/Emergent Formulary if prescribing an urgent care prescription.
- Make sure you have activated Veteran’s pharmacy benefit by calling to check their eligibility.
- Do not charge a copayment to Veteran.
- File urgent care claim within 30 days with TriWest.
- After the visit, submit medical documentation to VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System within 30 calendar days of the date of service.
For pharmacist
- Maximum day supply for Veteran’s initial fill is 14 days (7 days or fewer for opioids). No refills.
- Do not charge Veteran a copayment for dispensed medications.
- Enter VA pharmacy claims using the following information:
- Enter BIN: 003858
- Person Code: 01
- Enter PCN: A4
- Enter Rx Group: VAPC3RX
- Enter Veteran’s 9-digit SSN or 10-digit Veterans ID number
- Enter Veteran’s date of birth (YYYMMDD format)
-
If a non-contracted pharmacy is used, Veteran must pay out-of-pocket for the prescription, then file a claim for reimbursement with the VA ECHCS Office of Community Care.
-
If the Veteran is not eligible for pharmacy benefits, but has an urgent care prescription, call TriWest at 866-620-2071 (24/7).
-
For help, call Express Scripts Pharmacy Help Desk at 800-922-1557.