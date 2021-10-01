Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center - Education
Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Centers (national network) collectively provide more geriatric-specific training than any other entity. The Eastern Colorado GRECC has several education programs with national, regional and local reach.
There are many educational opportunities in aging each month using the free Team App.
To learn more about any of these educational opportunities and to register please download Team App at www.teamapp.com for use on the desktop or get it for your phone.
From your phone. Go the app store and download “Team App” (Team is in the name). Search and request membership in Team GRECC.
From your Desktop. Go to www.teamapp.com and create an account. Search and Request membership in Team GRECC.
Highlights/tips:
- Information about the webinars.
- Information about local in-person meetings in New England by requesting membership in the New England team.
- You can also sync the lecture schedule with your VA outlook desktop calendar or mobile calendar by selecting “subscribe” when in the calendar tab.
Established to meet the statutory obligation of training the workforce of the VA healthcare system, the Associated Health Training Program is VA’s flagship training program. The Eastern Colorado GRECC program has grown every year, both in terms of absolute numbers of trainees and in terms of the number of disciplines involved.
We currently support eight training slots and 12 trainees representing the following allied health professions: audiology, pharmacy, psychology and social work. Geriatric Medicine Fellows from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus participate with Associated Health Trainees through core didactic opportunities, clinical huddles and shadowing opportunities. In FY20, physical therapy residents will formally participate in our Associated Health Training program, and we continue to find synergies with the nurse residency program at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center.
We have also extended our training capacity by building a pipeline for workforce development within our own healthcare system and facility. In 2017, we received approval for a post-graduate year (PGY) 2 residency training slot in pharmacy; 2019- 2020 will be the second year that we have one of our PGY1 pharmacy residents matriculate into the PGY2 residency slot. We hope to replicate this success with psychology, pending accreditation.
Trainees participate as a cohort in a core curriculum that is aligned with formal, published discipline-specific competencies, with the Interprofessional Education Collaborative (IPEC) competencies serving as a common anchor.
2021-22 GRECC Associated Health trainees
Caroline Bourgeois - Audiology
Ceceli Bonitto - Audiology
Meara Melton - Geriatric Medicine
Thomas Johnson - Geriatric Medicine
Erin “Tate” Drees - Pharmacy (PGY1)
Kellen Greenwell - Pharmacy (PGY1)
Dominic Cheung - Pharmacy (PGY1)
Brandi Brucato - Pharmacy (PGY1)
Zaynib Hassan - Pharmacy (PGY1)
Susie Kim - Pharmacy (PGY2)
Lauren Cohen - Psychology
Olivia Urich - Social Work
Anna Hautzinger - Social Work
Brandon Rowley - Social Work
Michelle Davis - Physical Therapy
Tiffany Hirsch - Speech Therapy