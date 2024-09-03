Flu Vaccination Program

Flu Vaccines - Age 65 and Older

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) / CDC has voted for preferential use of a higher-dose flu vaccine or an adjuvanted flu vaccine for persons 65 years or older.

Per CDC: “If one of these vaccines is not available at the time of administration, people in this age group should get a standard-dose unadjuvanted inactivated flu vaccine instead.”

See more - CDC Guidance - Age 65 and Older.