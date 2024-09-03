Flu Vaccination Program
Getting a flu shot protects you, your family and your community. The CDC recommends getting your flu shot before October 31st of each year. Free flu vaccines are now available to Veterans enrolled in VA Eastern Kansas Health Care. See details below.
Enrolled Veterans have several options to receive a no-cost flu vaccine this year:
- If you have an upcoming routine appointment with your provider, you can receive your flu shot at any Primary Care or Behavioral Health Clinic.
- At any of our drive-through flu shot clinics.
- Through the VA’s Community Care Network.
COVID-19 Vaccines
COVID-19 vaccines will not be given at our drive-through and extended hours flu shot clinics. Veterans wishing to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine should contact their team for a vaccine clinic appointment.
Drive-through and Extended Hours Flu Shot Clinics
We’ve made it easier than ever to get your free flu shot! Receive your flu shot at any of our drive-through or extended hours clinics. For more information on dates and locations, visit our Drive-Through and Extended Hours Flu Shot Clinics page. Drive-Through and Extended Hours Flu Shot Clinics for Veterans page.
Flu Vaccines - Age 65 and Older
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) / CDC has voted for preferential use of a higher-dose flu vaccine or an adjuvanted flu vaccine for persons 65 years or older.
Per CDC: “If one of these vaccines is not available at the time of administration, people in this age group should get a standard-dose unadjuvanted inactivated flu vaccine instead.”
See more - CDC Guidance - Age 65 and Older.
Persons with Egg Allergies
The CDC adopted updated recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP), including new recommendations for people with egg allergies.
“While ACIP has previously recommended that all people 6 months and older with egg allergy should be vaccinated for flu, in the past there have been additional safety measures recommended for administration of egg-based flu vaccine to people who have had severe allergic reactions to egg. The ACIP voted that people with egg allergy may receive any flu vaccine (egg-based or non-egg based) that is otherwise appropriate for their age and health status. Additional safety measures are no longer recommended for flu vaccination beyond those recommended for receipt of any vaccine”.
Community Care Network - No-Cost Flu Shots
Eligible Veterans can also get no-cost flu vaccines at in-network retail pharmacies* and urgent care clinics through the VA’s Community Care Network (CCN). CVS, Kroger, Safeway, Costco, Wegmans and some independent pharmacies are covered, you can find participating pharmacies here: Find VA Locations | Veterans Affairs. *Walgreens pharmacies are not participating in the VA flu shot program this year.
See important instructions: How to Get a Free Flu Shot Through the Community Care Network.
Bring your VA ID card as well as the VA’s Billing Information. For VA's billing information, either print a copy - VA's Billing Information Card or scan the QR code below and have it viewable on your phone when you go.
If you Receive a Flu Shot at Any Community Location:
Please notify your team or send a SECURE MESSAGE using My Health-E-Vet, including your name, last 4 digits of SSN, and the date and location you received the vaccine so your medical record can be updated. Bringing your vaccine information to your scheduled appointments is always appreciated so your record can be updated.