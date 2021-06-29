Tulsa Eleventh Street VA Clinic

The Veterans Transportation Service (VTS) provides transportation to the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center and Tulsa CBOC’s for Veterans with special needs and Veterans who don’t have transportation to and from their outpatient appointments.

The VTS Dispatcher will screen all Veterans prior to scheduling a ride and upon arrival. For more information, call 918-577-3500 or toll free at 877-905-4538.

Who's Eligible?

All Veterans enrolled at the medical center are eligible for the VTS, but top priority will be given to Veterans with disabilities, wheel-chair bound, cancer patients, dialysis and amputee patients and those who are at a high risk for suicide.

How do I schedule a ride?

Veterans can schedule transportation by calling the VTS call center at 918-577-3500 or toll free at 877-905-4538.

VTS drivers are in Muskogee are available Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. We request that if you are riding with VTS from an area outside of Muskogee, that your appointments be scheduled between 10 a.m. to noon.

VTS drivers in Tulsa is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. We request that appointments be scheduled between 8:30 am and 2 pm. Service in Tulsa is currently limited to a 30 mile radius around Tulsa.

We request riders try to schedule with VTS at least 48 hours in advance.

Weekly Transportation Schedule

Monday – Sallisaw, Vian, Park Hill, Tahlequah, Gore, Fort Gibson

Tuesday - Coweta, Claremore, Broken Arrow, Wagoner

Wednesday - Pryor, Inola, Wagoner, Grove, Vinita, Miami, Chouteau

Thursday - McAlester, Stigler, Eufaula, Checotah, Porum, Kiowa, Hartshorne



Friday - Anywhere we need to go.

NOTE: Patients seeking transportation outside the set areas and days above in the Okmulgee, Henryetta and Morris area may contact Okmulgee Creek Nation at 918-732-7909/7908.

DAV Transportation

DAV provides transportation for Veterans in Bartlesville, Catoosa, Glenpool, Hominy, Inola, Nowata, Owasso, Pawhuska, Poteau, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Skiatook and Tulsa. To schedule a ride, please call 918-628-2607.

In Tahlequah, Cherokee Nation Vet Center transport can be contacted at 918-456-0671, ext. 4166.

Alternate Government Transportation

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits