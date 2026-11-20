About GI Bill benefits
GI Bill benefits help you pay for school and cover expenses while you’re training for a job. Since 1944, the GI Bill has helped qualifying Veterans and their family members get money to cover all or some of the costs for school or training. Learn more about GI Bill benefits on this page—and how to apply for them.
Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits
If you need help paying for tuition, housing costs, or other expenses while you’re in school or training for a job and you’ve served on active duty after September 10, 2001, find out if you can get education benefits through the Post-9/11 GI Bill.
If you’re on active duty or you’re actively drilling in the National Guard or Reserve, find out if you can transfer your benefits to your spouse or dependent children.
Other GI Bill programs you may qualify for
If you served at least 2 years on active duty, find out if you qualify for benefits under the Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty program.
If you’re a member of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps or Coast Guard Reserve, Army National Guard, or Air National Guard, find out if you qualify for education benefits under the Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve program.
More information about GI Bill benefits
Compare education benefits for Veterans, service members, and members of the National Guard and Reserve.
Learn about education benefit rates for eligible Veterans and their family members.
If we determined you’re eligible for VA education benefits, you can check online to find out how much of your benefits you’ve used and how much you have remaining.
Find out how to use your GI Bill benefits to work toward a degree or train for a specific career, trade, or industry.
If you have any concerns about your school, you can submit them to us through our GI Bill School Feedback Tool. Find out how to submit feedback about your school.