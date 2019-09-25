About GI Bill benefits
GI Bill benefits help you pay for college, graduate school, and training programs. Since 1944, the GI Bill has helped qualifying Veterans and their family members get money to cover all or some of the costs for school or training. Learn more about GI Bill benefits below—and how to apply for them.
If you applied for and were awarded Post-9/11 GI Bill education benefits, your GI Bill Statement of Benefits will show you how much of your benefits you’ve used and how much you have left to use. View your GI Bill Statement of Benefits.
The GI Bill Comparison Tool and Veterans Service Organizations can help you explore options and find out what benefits you can get. Find a Veterans service organization.
Use the GI Bill Comparison Tool Apply for education benefits
Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits
-
Post-9/11 GI Bill
If you need help paying for school or job training and you’ve served on active duty after September 10, 2001, find out if you can get education benefits through the Post-9/11 GI Bill.
-
Transfer your Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits to your spouse and dependents
If you have unused Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits, find out if you can transfer your benefits to your spouse or dependent children.
Benefit rates and ways you can use your benefits
-
Rates
Learn more about education benefit rates for tuition and books for qualifying Veterans and their family members.
-
Foreign programs
If you plan to study at a foreign school, find out how you can use VA benefits to cover your tuition and fees.
-
Undergraduate and graduate degrees from institutions of higher learning
If you’re looking to earn an undergraduate or graduate degree, find out if you can get VA benefits to help pay for courses.
Other GI Bill programs you may qualify for
-
Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (MGIB-AD)
If you served at least 2 years on active duty, find out if you qualify for benefits under the Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty program.
-
Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve (MGIB-SR)
If you’re a member of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps or Coast Guard Reserve, Army National Guard, or Air National Guard, find out if you qualify for education benefits under the Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve program.
-
Survivors’ and dependents’ assistance
If you’re a dependent spouse or child of a Veteran, find out if you qualify for education benefits or job training.
More GI Bill benefits and information
-
Yellow Ribbon Program
Find out if your school participates in the Yellow Ribbon Program, which can help pay tuition costs that the Post-9/11 GI Bill doesn’t cover.
-
Tuition Assistance Top-Up
If your college tuition costs more than what’s covered by the Tuition Assistance program, find out if you can get more money to cover tuition costs.
-
$600 Buy-Up program
Find out how you can get more money each month through your GI Bill monthly payments.
-
Tutorial assistance
If you’re using VA educational benefits and you're struggling with the coursework, find out if you can get help paying for a tutor.
-
GI Bill® School Feedback Tool
If you have any concerns about your GI Bill school, you can submit them to us through our GI Bill® School Feedback Tool. Find out how to submit feedback about your school.
-
Opt out of sharing VA education benefits information
The Harry W. Colmery Veterans Educational Assistance Act (also called the “Forever GI Bill”) requires us to share certain information about your eligibility and benefits with schools, unless you ask us not to. Find out how to opt out of information sharing.