Accelerated payments for high-technology programs

If you’re enrolled in a high-technology program, find out if you can get a single higher payment (called a “lump sum” or “accelerated” payment) to help cover the higher per-month costs for these types of programs.

Can I get this education benefit?

Your eligibility depends on your service status, program, and tuition cost.

If you’re on active duty

You can get this benefit if you meet all of the requirements listed below.

All of these must be true:

  • You’re eligible for the Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (MGIB-AD) program, and
  • You’re enrolled in a qualifying high-tech degree or non-degree program, and
  • Your tuition and fees cost more than 200% of the monthly amount of educational assistance you would otherwise qualify to get during the certified enrollment period

Find out if you’re eligible for the MGIB-AD program

If you’re in the Reserves

You can get this benefit if you meet all of the requirements listed below.

All of these must be true:

  • You’re a current Reserve Educational Assistance Program (REAP) recipient or a Reservist using the Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve (MGIB-SR) program, and
  • You’re enrolled in a qualifying high-tech, non-degree program that lasts for 2 years or less, and
  • Your tuition and fees cost more than 200% of the monthly amount of educational assistance you would otherwise qualify to get during the certified enrollment period

Learn more about the MGIB-SR program

Note: You can’t get this benefit under the Post-9/11 GI Bill, Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA) program, or the Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP).

What does this benefit include?

Accelerated payments of 60% of tuition and fees for high-cost high-tech programs. These single, lump-sum payments replace the monthly benefits you would otherwise get through the GI Bill.

How do I get this benefit?

Ask your school to include your request for accelerated payment when they send your enrollment information to us.

You must be enrolled in one of these categories:

  • Life science or physical science
  • Engineering (all fields)
  • Mathematics
  • Engineering and science technology
  • Computer specialties

And you must certify that you intend to look for employment in one of these industries:

  • Biotechnology
  • Life science technologies
  • Optoelectronics
  • Computers and telecommunications
  • Electronics
  • Computer-integrated manufacturing
  • Material design
  • Aerospace
  • Weapons
  • Nuclear technology

  • These programs are approved only for active-duty GI Bill recipients:

    1.09 Animal Sciences
    01.0901 Animal Sciences, General
    01.0902 Agricultural Animal Breeding
    01.0903 Animal Health
    01.0904 Animal Nutrition
    01.0905 Dairy Science
    01.0906 Livestock Management
    01.0907 Poultry Science

    01.10 Food Science and Technology
    01.1001 Food Science
    01.1002 Food Technology and Processing
    01.1099 Food Science and Technology

    01.11 Plant Sciences
    01.1101 Plant Sciences General
    01.1102 Agronomy and Crop Science
    01.1103 Horticultural Science
    01.1104 Agricultural and Horticultural Plant Breeding
    01.1105 Plant Protection and Integrated Pest Management
    01.1106 Range Science Management

    01.12 Soil Sciences
    01.1201 Soil Science and Agronomy General
    01.1202 Soil Chemistry and Physics
    01.1203 Soil Microbiology
    01.1299 Soil Sciences

    03.01 Natural Resources Conservation and Research
    03.0104 Environmental Science

    03.03 Fishing and Fisheries Sciences and Management
    03.0301 Fishing and Fisheries Sciences and Management

    03.05 Forestry
    03.0501 Forestry, General
    03.0502 Forest Sciences and Biology
    03.0506 Forest Management/Forest Resources Management
    03.0508 Urban Forestry
    03.0509 Wood Science and Wood Products/Pulp and Paper Technology
    03.0510 Forest Resources Production and Management
    03.0511 Forest Technology/Technician

    03.06 Wildlife and Wildlands Science and Management
    03.0601 Wildlife and Wildlands Science and Management

    09.07 Radio, Television, and Digital Communication
    09.0702 Digital Communication and Media/Multimedia

    11. Computer and Information Sciences and Support Services
    11.0101 Computer and Information Sciences, General
    11.0102 Artificial Intelligence and Robotics
    11.0103 Information Technology
    11.0199 Computer and Information Sciences

    11.02 Computer Programming
    11.0201 Computer Programming/Programmer General
    11.0202 Computer Programming Specific Applications
    11.0203 Computer

    11.03 Data Processing
    11.0301 Data Process and Data Processing Technology/Technician

    11.04 Information Science/Studies
    11.0401 Information Science/Studies

    11.05 Computer Systems Analysis
    11.0501 Computer Systems Analysis/Analyst

    11.07 Computer Science
    11.0701 Computer Science

    11.08 Computer Software and Media Application
    11.0801 Web Page, Digital/Multimedia and Information Resources Design
    11.0802 Data Modeling/Warehousing and Database Administration
    11.0803 Computer Graphics
    11.0899 Computer Software and Media Applications, Other

    11.09 Computer System Networking and Telecommunications
    11.0901 Computer Systems Networking and Telecommunications

    11.10 Computer/Information Technology Administration and Management
    11.1001 System Administration/Administrator
    11.1002 System, Networking and LAN/WAN Management/Manager
    11.1003 Computer and Information Systems Security
    11.1004 Web/Multimedia Management and Webmaster

    14. Engineering (all programs)
    Instructional programs that prepare individuals to apply mathematical and scientific principles to the solution of practical problems.

    15. Engineering Technologies/Technicians (all programs)
    Instructional programs that prepare individuals to apply basic engineering principles and technical skills in support of engineering and related projects.

    26. Biological and Biomedical Sciences (all programs)
    Instructional programs that focus on the biological sciences and the non-clinical biomedical sciences, and that prepare individuals for research and professional careers as biologists and biomedical scientists.

    27. Mathematics and Statistics (all programs)
    Instructional programs that focus on the systematic study of logical symbolic language and its applications.

    29. Military Technologies (all programs)
    Programs that prepare individuals to undertake advanced and specialized leadership and technical responsibilities for the armed services and related national security organizations. These include instruction in such areas as weapons systems and technology, communications, intelligence, management, logistics, and strategy.

    30.01 Biological and Physical Sciences
    30.0101 Biological and Physical Sciences

    30.06 System Science and Theory
    30.0601 System Science and Theory

    30.08 Mathematics and Computer Science
    30.0801 Mathematics and Computer Science

    30.10 Biopsychology
    30.1001 Biopsychology

    30.11 Gerontology
    30.1101 Gerontology

    30.16 Accounting and Computer Science
    30.1601 Accounting and Computer Science

    30.17 Behavioral Sciences
    30.1701 Behavioral Sciences

    30.18 Natural Sciences
    30.1801 Natural Sciences

    30.19 Nutrition Sciences
    30.1901 Nutrition Sciences

    30.24 Neuroscience
    30.2401 Neuroscience

    30.25 Cognitive Science
    30.2501 Cognitive Science

    40. Physical Sciences (all programs)
    Instructional programs that focus on the scientific study of inanimate objects, processes of matter and energy, and associated phenomena.

    41. Science Technologies/Technicians (all programs)
    Instructional programs that prepare individuals to apply scientific principles and technical skills in support of scientific research and development.

    42.11 Physiological Psychology/Psychobiology
    42.1101 Physiological Psychology/Psychobiology

    42.19 Psychometrics and Quantitative Psychology
    42.1901 Psychometrics and Quantitative Psychology

    42.24 Psychopharmacology
    42.2401 Psychopharmacology

    42.26 Forensic Psychology
    42.2601 Forensic Psychology

    51.14 Medical Clinical Sciences/Graduate Medical Studies (all programs)
    51.1401 Medical Scientist (MS, PhD)

