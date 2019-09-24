Accelerated payments for high-technology programs
If you’re enrolled in a high-technology program, find out if you can get a single higher payment (called a “lump sum” or “accelerated” payment) to help cover the higher per-month costs for these types of programs.
Can I get this education benefit?
Your eligibility depends on your service status, program, and tuition cost.
If you’re on active duty
You can get this benefit if you meet all of the requirements listed below.
All of these must be true:
- You’re eligible for the Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (MGIB-AD) program, and
- You’re enrolled in a qualifying high-tech degree or non-degree program, and
- Your tuition and fees cost more than 200% of the monthly amount of educational assistance you would otherwise qualify to get during the certified enrollment period
Find out if you’re eligible for the MGIB-AD program
If you’re in the Reserves
You can get this benefit if you meet all of the requirements listed below.
All of these must be true:
- You’re a current Reserve Educational Assistance Program (REAP) recipient or a Reservist using the Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve (MGIB-SR) program, and
- You’re enrolled in a qualifying high-tech, non-degree program that lasts for 2 years or less, and
- Your tuition and fees cost more than 200% of the monthly amount of educational assistance you would otherwise qualify to get during the certified enrollment period
Learn more about the MGIB-SR program
Note: You can’t get this benefit under the Post-9/11 GI Bill, Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA) program, or the Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP).
What does this benefit include?
Accelerated payments of 60% of tuition and fees for high-cost high-tech programs. These single, lump-sum payments replace the monthly benefits you would otherwise get through the GI Bill.
How do I get this benefit?
Ask your school to include your request for accelerated payment when they send your enrollment information to us.
You must be enrolled in one of these categories:
- Life science or physical science
- Engineering (all fields)
- Mathematics
- Engineering and science technology
- Computer specialties
And you must certify that you intend to look for employment in one of these industries:
- Biotechnology
- Life science technologies
- Optoelectronics
- Computers and telecommunications
- Electronics
- Computer-integrated manufacturing
- Material design
- Aerospace
- Weapons
- Nuclear technology
These programs are approved only for active-duty GI Bill recipients:
