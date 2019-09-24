Accelerated payments for high-technology programs

Your eligibility depends on your service status, program, and tuition cost.

If you’re on active duty

You can get this benefit if you meet all of the requirements listed below.

All of these must be true:

You’re eligible for the Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (MGIB-AD) program, and

You’re enrolled in a qualifying high-tech degree or non-degree program, and

Your tuition and fees cost more than 200% of the monthly amount of educational assistance you would otherwise qualify to get during the certified enrollment period

Find out if you’re eligible for the MGIB-AD program

If you’re in the Reserves

You can get this benefit if you meet all of the requirements listed below.

All of these must be true:

You’re a current Reserve Educational Assistance Program (REAP) recipient or a Reservist using the Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve (MGIB-SR) program, and

You’re enrolled in a qualifying high-tech, non-degree program that lasts for 2 years or less, and

Your tuition and fees cost more than 200% of the monthly amount of educational assistance you would otherwise qualify to get during the certified enrollment period

Learn more about the MGIB-SR program

Note: You can’t get this benefit under the Post-9/11 GI Bill, Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA) program, or the Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP).