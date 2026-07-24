Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (MGIB-AD)
The Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (MGIB-AD) can help you pay for education and training programs. If you’ve served at least 2 years on active duty, find out if you qualify for the MGIB-AD program.
Am I eligible for education benefits through the MGIB-AD program?
You may be eligible for education benefits through this program if you were honorably discharged and you meet the requirements of 1 of these categories.
1 of these categories must describe you
Category I
All of these are true:
- You have a high school diploma, GED, or 12 hours of college credit, and
- You entered active duty for the first time after June 30, 1985, and
- You had your military pay reduced by $100 a month for the first 12 months of service
And you’ve served continuously (without a break) for at least 1 of these time periods:
- 3 years, or
- 2 years if that was your agreement when you enlisted, or
- 4 years if you entered the Selected Reserve within a year of leaving active duty (called the 2 by 4 program)
Category II
All of these are true:
- You have a high school diploma, GED, or 12 hours of college credit, and
- You entered active duty before January 1, 1977 (or before January 2, 1978, under a delayed enlistment program contracted before January 1, 1977), and
- You served at least 1 day between October 19, 1984, and June 30, 1985, and stayed on active duty through June 30, 1988 (or through June 30, 1987, if you entered the Selected Reserve within 1 year of leaving active duty and served 4 years), and
- You had at least 1 day of entitlement left under the Vietnam Era GI Bill (Chapter 34) as of December 31, 1989
Category III
All of these are true:
- You have a high school diploma, GED, or 12 hours of college credit, and
- You don’t qualify for MGIB under categories I or II, and
- You had your military pay reduced by $1,200 before separation
And 1 of these is true:
- You were on active duty on September 30, 1990, and involuntarily separated (not by your choice) after February 2, 1991, or
- You involuntarily separated on or after November 30, 1993, or
- You chose to voluntarily separate under either the Voluntary Separation Incentive (VSI) program or the Special Separation Benefit (SSB) program
Category IV
Both of these are true:
- You have a high school diploma, GED, or 12 hours of college credit, and
- You had military pay reduced by $100 a month for 12 months or made a $1,200 lump-sum contribution (meaning you paid it all at once)
And 1 of these is true:
- You were on active duty on October 9, 1996, had money left in a VEAP account on that date, and chose MGIB before October 9, 1997, or
- You entered full-time National Guard duty under title 32, USC, between July 1, 1985, and November 28, 1989, and chose MGIB between October 9, 1996, and July 9, 1997
Do I qualify for additional entitlement under the Rudisill or Perkins court decisions?
If you gave up your right to use the Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (MGIB-AD), or Chapter 30, benefits in the past (you “relinquished” your benefits so you could start using Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits), you may now qualify to use some of your MGIB-AD entitlement.
If you’ve completed 1 qualifying period of active duty
If you served 56 months or more on active duty, you may qualify for a maximum of 48 months of benefits if you’re eligible for the Post-9/11 GI Bill and MGIB-AD benefits. You may be able to use up to 12 additional months of entitlement.
If you served less than 56 months on active duty, generally you can use only 1 education benefit. The maximum amount of Post-9/11 GI Bill entitlement is 36 months. If you decided to use Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits, once you use up all your entitlement, we’ll refund you part or all of the contributions you made into MGIB-AD. The maximum amount you can get for a refund is $1,200.
If you’ve completed 2 or more qualifying periods of active duty
You may qualify for a maximum of 48 months of benefits if you’re eligible for the Post-9/11 GI Bill and MGIB-AD benefits. Here’s what you should know:
If you gave up MGIB-AD benefits when you switched to Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits, you may now qualify for up to 12 months of additional MGIB-AD benefits
If you’re currently using MGIB-AD benefits and you switch to Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits, you’re no longer restricted to your remaining MGIB-AD entitlement
We’ll automatically review your entitlement and notify you if there are changes. You don’t need to take any action.
Note: We consider any reenlistment a separate period of active duty. But an extension isn’t a separate period of active duty.
How does VA determine how much money I’ll receive?
The amount you’ll receive depends on these factors:
- Your length of service, and
- The type of education or training program you choose, and
- Your category (I, II, III, or IV), and
- Whether you qualify for a college fund or kicker, and
- How much you’ve paid into the $600 Buy-Up program
Learn more about the $600 Buy-Up program
Note: You usually have 10 years to use your MGIB-AD benefits. This may change depending on your situation.
How do I get these benefits?
Follow the steps here to apply for these benefits.
Make sure we’ve approved your program
Before you enroll, contact the school or use the GI Bill Comparison Tool to find out if we’ve approved your program for VA education benefits. If you have questions, call us at 888-442-4551 (TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET. Or submit a question online through Ask VA.
Use the GI Bill Comparison Tool
Contact us online through Ask VA
Note: If you want to enroll in a program that we haven’t approved, you’ll need to ask the school to request approval. We can’t take any action until an official from your school (not you) requests approval. If we don’t approve your program, you’ll have to pay all costs at the school, including tuition and fees.
Apply for benefits
You can submit your Application for VA Benefits (VA Form 22-1990) online.
You can also apply by mail, in person, or with the help of a trained professional.
Ask your school or training program to certify your enrollment
The certifying official may be someone in your school’s financial aid, VA, registrar, admissions, or counseling office. For on-the-job training or an apprenticeship, the official may be someone in your school’s training, finance, or human resources office.
Note: You’ll then need to verify your enrollment at the end of each month to keep receiving payments.
How can I use my MGIB-AD education benefits?
You can use your GI Bill benefits in many ways to advance your education and training.
Find out how to use your GI Bill benefits
In some cases, we may help you pay for:
- Remedial courses (classes some students must take to build up their basic skills in math, reading, or English before they can take regular college courses)
- Deficiency courses (classes some students must take in order to be admitted to a certain college)
- Refresher courses (brief courses that help people review and improve their knowledge in a certain subject area)
How many total months of VA education benefits can I get?
You may be able to get a maximum of 48 months of VA education benefits—not including Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) benefits. But many applicants are eligible for only 36 months.
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