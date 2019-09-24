Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (MGIB-AD)

You can get education benefits through this program if you were honorably discharged and you meet the requirements of one of the categories below.

One of these categories must describe you

Category I

All of these are true. You:

Have a high school diploma, GED, or 12 hours of college credit, and

Entered active duty for the first time after June 30, 1985, and

Had your military pay reduced by $100 a month for the first 12 months of service

And at least one of these is true. You served continuously (without a break) for:

3 years, or

2 years if that was your agreement when you enlisted, or

4 years if you entered the Selected Reserve within a year of leaving active duty (called the 2 by 4 program)

Category II

All of these are true. You:

Have a high school diploma, GED, or 12 hours of college credit, and

Entered active duty before January 1, 1977 (or before January 2, 1978, under a delayed enlistment program contracted before January 1, 1977), and

Served at least 1 day between October 19, 1984, and June 30, 1985, and stayed on active duty through June 30, 1988 (or through June 30, 1987, if you entered the Selected Reserve within 1 year of leaving active duty and served 4 years), and

Had at least 1 day of entitlement left under the Vietnam Era GI Bill (Chapter 34) as of December 31, 1989

Category III

All of these are true. You:

Have a high school diploma, GED, or 12 hours of college credit, and

Don’t qualify for MGIB under categories I or II, and

Had your military pay reduced by $1,200 before separation

And one of these is true. You:

Were on active duty on September 30, 1990, and involuntarily separated (not by your choice) after February 2, 1991, or

Involuntarily separated on or after November 30, 1993, or

Chose to voluntarily separate under either the Voluntary Separation Incentive (VSI) program or the Special Separation Benefit (SSB) program

Category IV

Both of these are true. You:

Have a high school diploma, GED, or 12 hours of college credit, and

Had military pay reduced by $100 a month for 12 months or made a $1,200 lump-sum contribution (meaning you paid it all at once)

And one of these is true. You: