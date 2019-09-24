Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve (MGIB-SR)
The Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve (MGIB-SR) program offers up to 36 months of education and training benefits. If you’re a member of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps or Coast Guard Reserve, Army National Guard, or Air National Guard, you may be eligible for this benefit. Find out if you qualify.
Am I eligible for education benefits under the MGIB-SR program?
You can get education benefits under this program if you meet the requirements listed below.
One of these must be true. You:
- Have a 6-year service obligation (you agreed to serve 6 years) in the Selected Reserve, or
- Are an officer in the Selected Reserve and you agreed to serve 6 years in addition to your initial service obligation
Note: Your obligation must have started after June 30, 1985, or for some types of training after September 30, 1990.
And all of these must also be true. You:
- Complete your initial active duty for training (IADT), and
- Get a high school diploma or certificate of equal value, like a High School Equivalency Diploma or GED, before finishing IADT (Note: You can’t use 12 hours toward a college degree to meet this requirement), and
- Stay in good standing while serving in an active Selected Reserve unit
(Note: You’ll still be eligible if you’re discharged from Selected Reserve service due to a disability that was not caused by misconduct)
More information about eligibility requirements
You can receive benefits until your eligibility period ends or you use all of your entitlement, whichever comes first. “Entitlement” means the number of months of benefits you may receive.
If you stay in the Selected Reserve, you’ll be eligible for 14 years after you started your first 6-year obligation.
We may extend your eligibility period if you’re called to active duty. If this happens, we’ll extend your eligibility for the amount of time you’re mobilized plus 4 months. For example, if you’re mobilized for 12 months, we’ll extend your eligibility period for 16 months. This extension still applies even if you leave the Selected Reserves after mobilization.
This depends on the reason you left. Your eligibility for this program usually ends the day you leave the Selected Reserve. But there are exceptions to this rule.
You can still qualify for MGIB-SR benefits for 14 years from the date of your first 6-year obligation if any of the below descriptions are true for you.
At least one of these must be true:
- You separated because of a disability that wasn’t caused by misconduct, or
- Your unit was deactivated between October 1, 2007, and September 30, 2014, or
- You involuntarily separated (not by choice) for reasons other than misconduct between October 1, 2007, and September 30, 2014
What benefits can I get?
You can get up to $384 per month in compensation (payments) for up to 36 months.
How do I get these benefits?
Follow the steps below to apply for these benefits.
Get your Notice of Basic Eligibility (DD Form 2384-1) from your unitYour unit will also code your eligibility into the Department of Defense (DoD) personnel system so we can verify it.
Make sure we've approved your program
Before you enroll, contact the school or use the GI Bill Comparison Tool to find out if we’ve approved your program for VA educational benefits. If you have questions, call us at 888-GIBILL-1 (888-442-4551). We're here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET. If you have hearing loss, call TTY: 711. Or submit a question through the GI Bill website.
Note: If you want to enroll in a program that we haven’t approved, you’ll need to ask the school to request approval. We can’t take any action until an official from your school (not you) requests approval. And you can't use the benefit until we've approved it. If we don’t approve your program, you’ll have to pay all costs at the school, including tuition and fees.
Apply for the MGIB-SR program
If you haven't started trainingSubmit your Application for VA Education Benefits (VA Form 22-1990) online.
You can also apply by mail, in person, or with the help of a trained professional.
If you already started training
Fill out an Application for VA Education Benefits (VA Form 22-1990).
Take your application and your Notice of Basic Entitlement to your school or employer. Ask them to complete VA Form 22-1999 and send all 3 forms to us.
Ask your school or training program to certify your enrollment
The certifying official may be someone in your school's financial aid, Veterans affairs, registrar, admissions, or counseling office. For on-the-job training or an apprenticeship, the official may be someone in your school's training, finance, or human resources office.
Note: You'll then need to verify your enrollment at the end of each month to keep receiving payments. You can verify your enrollment online through our Web Automated Verification system (called "WAVE") or by phone by calling 877-823-2378.
How can I use my MGIB-SR education benefits?
You can use your benefits in many ways to advance your education and training.
In some cases, we may help you pay for:
- Remedial courses (classes some students must take to build up their basic skills in math, reading, or English before they can take regular college courses),
- Deficiency courses (classes some students must take in order to be admitted to a certain college)
- Refresher courses (brief courses that help people review and improve their knowledge in a certain subject area)
Can I qualify for more than one VA education benefit?
Yes. If you’re eligible for more than one benefit, you’ll need to decide which to receive. You can’t receive benefits under more than one program at a time.
We can help you make this decision. Call us at 888-GI-BILL-1 (888-442-4551), Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET. If you have hearing loss, call TTY: 711.
Get more information
Search frequently asked questions or submit your own question on our GI Bill customer service page.
Or call us at 888-GI-BILL-1 (888-442-4551). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET. If you have hearing loss, call TTY: 711.
