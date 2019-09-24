Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve (MGIB-SR)

You can get education benefits under this program if you meet the requirements listed below.

One of these must be true. You:

Have a 6-year service obligation (you agreed to serve 6 years) in the Selected Reserve, or

Are an officer in the Selected Reserve and you agreed to serve 6 years in addition to your initial service obligation

Note: Your obligation must have started after June 30, 1985, or for some types of training after September 30, 1990.

And all of these must also be true. You: