Flight training
Find out how your VA education benefits can help pay for flight training to advance your pilot qualifications.
Can I use the GI Bill to pay for flight training?
You can get benefits for flight training if you meet all of the requirements listed below.
All of these must be true. You:
- Qualify for the Post-9/11 GI Bill, Montgomery GI Bill, or Reserve Educational Assistance Program (REAP), and
- Have a private pilot’s license, and
- Have a second-class medical certificate valid for second-class privileges—or a first-class medical certificate if you want to pursue the Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) certificate
Note: You can’t qualify for flight training benefits through Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA).
What benefits can I get?
This depends on the VA benefit program you use and other factors.
If you use the Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (MGIB-AD) or the Reserve Educational Assistance Program (REAP)
We’ll pay you back for 60% of the approved fees your flight school charges.
Learn about MGIB-AD
Learn about REAP
View the current payment rates for MGIB-AD and REAP
If you use the Post-9/11 GI Bill
Your payment depends on 3 factors:
- Your level of eligibility (you’re eligible for a certain percent of benefits up to 100% based on how long you served on active duty after September 10, 2001), and
- How much entitlement you have left for school or training under the Post-9/11 GI Bill, and
- The program and type of school you’re enrolled in
If you’re enrolled in:
- A degree program that consists of flight training at a public college or university, we’ll pay for up to the full in-state cost of tuition and fees (depending on your level of eligibility and remaining entitlement). You may also receive a monthly housing allowance and money to help buy books and supplies.
- A degree program that consists of flight training at a private college or university, we’ll pay for the net cost of tuition and fees up to a yearly limit (depending on your level of eligibility and remaining entitlement). You may also receive a housing allowance and money to help buy books and supplies. You can also apply for additional funds to cover tuition and fees above the yearly limit through the Yellow Ribbon Program.
Learn more about the Yellow Ribbon Program
- A vocational program at a stand-alone Part 141 pilot school, we’ll pay for the net cost of training up to a yearly limit (depending on your level of eligibility and remaining entitlement). You won’t be eligible for a housing allowance or money to help buy books and supplies.
Find out if you’re eligible for the Post-9/11 GI Bill
Check the status of your Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits
View the current payment rates for the Post-9/11 GI Bill
What kinds of qualifications can I get through flight training?
You can get qualifications, including:
- Rotary wing
- B747-400
- Dual engine
- Flight engineer