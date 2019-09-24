You can get benefits for flight training if you meet all of the requirements listed below.

All of these must be true. You:

Qualify for the Post-9/11 GI Bill, Montgomery GI Bill, or Reserve Educational Assistance Program (REAP), and

Have a private pilot’s license, and

Have a second-class medical certificate valid for second-class privileges—or a first-class medical certificate if you want to pursue the Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) certificate

Note: You can’t qualify for flight training benefits through Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA).