Foreign programs

You can get education benefits if you meet all of the requirements listed below.

All of these must be true:

You’re eligible for—or already get—VA educational assistance as a Veteran, service member, Reservist, or qualified dependent, and

We’ve approved your program, and

Your program is at an institution of higher learning where you’ll earn a standard associate’s degree or higher, or a degree of equal value at that foreign school.

Exception: Family members who qualify for Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance can get VA benefits while in approved postsecondary (after high school) non-college degree programs at training locations in the Philippines.