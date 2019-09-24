Opt out of sharing education benefits information

Unless you opt out, we share basic information about your eligibility and benefits with your school’s certifying official, including:

Your eligibility date

The amount of money you’re receiving for tuition and school fees

The amount of money you get and the time you have left to use your benefits

If you’re getting money through the Yellow Ribbon Program. Learn about the Yellow Ribbon program

Residence hours (your time spent in the classroom)

Distance hours (your time spent in online classes)

Benefit percentage (amount of education benefits based on active-duty service time)

Please note: Opting out means you’re choosing to not share your education benefits information with your school. It doesn’t mean you’re opting out of getting GI Bill education benefits.