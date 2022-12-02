Fargo Vet Center

First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis. You can also call 701-237-0942 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. Non-traditional hours are available by appointment. Masks are required inside the building.

You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following: Discharge documents (such as a DD214)

Receipt of certain awards

Deployment orders

Other documents that show qualifying military service Request your military service records online If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.

You can access us by bus with service provided by MATBUS. We're on Fargo/West Fargo Route 24. These are the nearest stops: Cashwise Grocery (Stop F), less than 1/2 mile away

Scheels Arena (Stop E), less than 1 mile away If you have mobility issues, you may be eligible for paratransit through MATBUS. Learn more about paratransit options on MATBUS We're located in the strip mall area next to 32nd Avenue S. Currently there is construction just in front of the Vet Center. Check MATBUS scheduling, routes, and tips to plan your visit. Find current times and stops for Route 24 on MATBUS