Fargo Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Fargo Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help.
Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis. You can also call 701-237-0942 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.
Masks are required inside the building.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
You can access us by bus with service provided by MATBUS. We're on Fargo/West Fargo Route 24.
These are the nearest stops:
- Cashwise Grocery (Stop F), less than 1/2 mile away
- Scheels Arena (Stop E), less than 1 mile away
If you have mobility issues, you may be eligible for paratransit through MATBUS.
Learn more about paratransit options on MATBUS
We're located in the strip mall area next to 32nd Avenue S. Currently there is construction just in front of the Vet Center.
Check MATBUS scheduling, routes, and tips to plan your visit.
We're located in the strip mall just off Veterans Boulevard and 32nd Avenue S, which is behind the Holiday gas station on Veterans Boulevard and 36th Avenue East.
We have the flagpole with the United States flag flying high right in front of our facility.
We have a large well-lit parking area. You can park in any available space. We have accessible parking and an accessible entrance available.
In the spotlight at Fargo Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Community Access Points (CAPS) provide service to outlying areas
We currently operate Community Access Points (CAPS) in Park Rapids, MN; Perham, MN; Fergus Falls, MN; and Jamestown, ND.
Grand Forks satellite location has a new counselor
The Grand Forks North Dakota Outstation has a new full-time counselor. Cathleene, an LCSW, began in October 2022 and has an extensive history working with Veterans.
Contact the GF Outstation at 701-620-1448 to schedule an appointment.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Our counselors use therapy approaches such as these:
- Family Systems
- Gottman Method
- Parenting Education
We periodically host an educational group for significant others on the cycle of deployment and the impact of deployment. This group is open to adult significant others of Veterans and service members, from all eras, who are active clients of the Fargo Vet Center.
Please contact us for upcoming dates and availability.
In addition, counselors may provide education to family members regarding the Veteran's military-related challenges and/or post-military adjustment.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We support Gold Star families. We offer grief and bereavement counseling if your service member died while serving on active duty.
Read more about Gold Star Families
We also offer counseling if your service member or Veteran was receiving Vet Center services at the time of their death. We can help connect you to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration. We can also help you navigate burial and survivor benefits using the Planning Your Legacy Toolkit.
Go to VA's toolkit for burial benefits and pre-need planning information
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer unique individual and group therapies to support your needs.
We use evidence-based therapies such as these:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
The following groups are available at our center:
- Readjustment groups
- Military-era groups
Several of our team members are Veterans too and understand common military and Veteran experiences.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Our counselors use a trauma-informed care approach to provide therapy and supportive services to those who have experienced military sexual trauma (MST). Military sexual trauma knows no gender.
We have a group for MST survivors to focus on processing trauma and to receive support from other MST survivors. Please call if you're interested in joining the MST group.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer individual and group counseling.
We can help with concerns such as these:
- Anger management
- Stress management
- Activity engagement
Evidence-based therapies are available, such as these:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
We are here to help you work through your symptoms related to PTSD. We'll teach you tools to manage them and get back on track. Asking for help takes courage and we provide the private, comfortable setting with expert counselors to help you take that next step.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We recognize that completing military service can come with a variety of new challenges. Navigating the VA system and other benefits alone can be overwhelming. We can provide education and connection for areas such as these:
- Enrollment in VA health care benefits
- Filing a military-related disability claim
- Connection to employment opportunities
- Using VA education benefits
- Using your VA home loan
- Connection to state benefits and services
- Connection to VA vocational rehabilitation services
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We work closely with and provide referrals to the VA and community providers, including:
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
We partner with VA Fargo health care. They have HUD-VASH social workers to serve those who need housing assistance. If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, please call our office to see if you qualify for housing assistance through VA or additional community resources so we can connect you to HUD-VASH.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Our primary focus is your safety. If you feel hopeless, suicidal, or in need of crisis care, just let your counselor know so you can work together to help you feel safer and more optimistic about your future. Should you need the Veterans Crisis Line, just dial 988. In addition to calling them, you can also reach them via confidential chat at Veterans Crisis Line or text to 838255.
The Vet Center Call Center at 877-927-8387 is an around-the-clock confidential call center where combat Veterans and their families can call to talk about their military experience or any other issue they're facing in their readjustment to civilian life. The staff is comprised of combat Veterans from several eras as well as family members of combat Veterans. If you are in immediate crisis the Vet Center Call Center can make a warm hand-off to the Veterans Crisis Line to support your needs.
Together we work to help you stay safe and improve your world.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that searching through the variety of Veteran resources can be challenging. Let us help you navigate these resources. We can refer, connect, and explain how to gather information on your VA benefits. To learn more about VA benefits and local Veteran agencies that can assist with VA benefits and Veteran programs, you can learn more here:
- Access your VA medical benefits and enroll in VA health care
- Learn more about your VA benefits
- Learn more about your State Department of Veterans Affairs
- Learn more about educational opportunities
- Learn more about your Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Learn more about the VA Caregiver Support Program
- Learn more about the Women Veterans Call Center
One of our primary resources are our County and Tribal Veterans Service Officers.
Locate an ND Veterans Service Officer (VSO) near you
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We collaborate with our local partners and use our resources to advocate for your needs. We partner with organizations such as these:
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Busy schedule? Don't have time for a drive to Fargo? We get it. We have easy-to-use telehealth platforms that allow us to provide you with our same high-quality services virtually. All you need is a smartphone or similar device, an internet connection, and a private location.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.